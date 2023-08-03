The most open-minded country on earth? Nee, 50% of Dutchies think Pride is too ‘extreme’

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Ah, the Netherlands: progressive and easy-going, right? …Right? Well, maybe wrong, for the 50% of Dutchies who don’t support Amsterdam Pride celebrations.

Yep. In a recent Event Brand Research survey, findings suggest that out of the 11,000 respondents, half aren’t fond of Pride festivities in Amsterdam — even after 27 years of them running.

Why? Because many are deeming the gathering “risqué” (*cough* that’s kind of the point), reports RTL Nieuws. 👀

Inside vs. outside Amsterdam

Attitudes in and outside of the Dutch capital vary greatly, explains Hendrik Beerda, consultant of the company behind the survey.

He explains that Amsterdammers who are up close and personal to Pride events have a “more nuanced” perspective on them than, say, non-Amsterdammers who only catch a glimpse of the Boat Parade on TV.

The Boat Parade is the one time when people tend to wear their “scandalous” outfits, according to brand consultant Beerda.

The only event that has earned a reputation for being even bolder than pride is the Kamasutra fair (that exists?).

Are more people feeling the love?

On the bright side, many of those who complain about Pride are still “sympathetic” to the event’s cause (whatever that means).

Compared to last year’s findings, which situated Amsterdam Pride at 36th place (out of 50) when it came to Pride support, the population’s encouragement has jumped up to 31st place this year. 🎉

READ MORE | Amsterdam Pride 2023: everything you need to know

Even so, according to Beerda, this might have something to do with the rebranding of the event from “Gay Pride” to just “Pride” in 2017.

In the years since that, people appear to have warmed up to the idea and “softened their minds”. Um…okay? 😬

Do these findings come as a surprise to you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

