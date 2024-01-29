It’s time to defrost your sunglasses and ditch the big coats: Sunshine and warm temperatures are coming to the Netherlands this week.

Since winds are coming our way from the southwest, the cold has no real chance in the this week. The result? Maximum temperatures will range between a whopping 9 and 13 degrees Celsius during the day and not fall below 5 degrees at night.

Usually, normal afternoon temperatures at this time of year are around 5 or 6 degrees.

Tuesday, in particular, has a chance of breaking a heat record, with temperatures rising to over 13 degrees in the south of the country. 😳

A dry start and an unruly end

On top of the warm temperatures, the Netherlands can expect a (nearly) rain-free week this week.

If rain does manage to make its way through the clouds, then we’ll only see it falling very faintly.

Of course, all things come to an end, and the Netherlands will return to its regularly scheduled program with many clouds, lots of rain, and strong winds by the end of the week.

