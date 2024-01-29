Travelling with this Dutch airline? You’ll be paying extra for your hand luggage

Well, it was nice while it lasted. 🤷🏻

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
From April 3, 2024, onwards, budget airline Transavia will start charging passengers extra fees for “large hand luggage”.

Passengers will be asked to pay a €10 one-way fee for all hand luggage that doesn’t fit underneath the seat, including small carry-on suitcases.

If your luggage does fit under the seat in front of you, make sure that it weighs less than 10 kilograms — as otherwise you’ll also have to pay the fee, reports RTL Nieuws.

Covering extra costs

So, why is Transavia doing this? Unsurprisingly, the airline needs the extra income to “deal with the ever-increasing costs.”

For example, Transavia is paying more for emission allowances while maintenance costs for the plane are also increasing.

Rival airlines Ryanair and easyJet have recently stopped allowing free suitcases on board, and it was only a matter of time before Transavia and other budget airlines followed suit.

