Sinking ship: passengers left stranded as Holland-Norway ferry line declares bankruptcy

The ferry line between the Netherlands and Norway has stopped running — seemingly overnight. The worst part? People trying to return to the Netherlands from Norway will have to find another way to get home.

Imagine going on a family vacation to Norway, and then your trip home is just… cancelled. No refunds, no alternate trips planned, nothing.

Well, that’s the unfortunate reality of a lot of passengers on the previously popular Holland Norway Lines.

You’re on your own now

Not only did Holland Norway Lines declare bankruptcy so abruptly, but it also left its passengers stranded. According to RTV Noord, those currently in Norway are on their own to find a way home.

To make matters even worse, people who bought tickets for the ferry shouldn’t expect refunds anytime soon. Unfortunately, that money is gone, with no sign of it being returned. 😳

But despite this mess, the company hasn’t cancelled any future bookings yet and hopes to be able to sail to Norway again soon. Currently, the ship is sitting at a port in Germany.

Understanding the bankruptcy

The company officially declared bankruptcy yesterday, on September 4. They’d run into financial problems after having to stop business in Eemshaven, Groningen. This change led to fewer bookings and many cancellations.

Last Wednesday, the company applied for a postponement of payments, but when they saw they wouldn’t be able to make that work, they filed for bankruptcy.

And now here we are. 🤷‍♀️

Have you ever gone on the Holland-Norway ferry line? Tell us your experience in the comments below!