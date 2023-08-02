Here’s how much money Dutchies save up each month

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
3 minute read
photo-of-man-with-cash-in-his-hand-looking-happy-celebrating-his-Dutch-salary
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/man-holding-money_5521990.htm#query=salary&position=10&from_view=search&track=sph

All that bill-splitting, measly Tikkie-sending, and DIY work aren’t for nothing. Apparently, infamous Dutch stinginess pays off — but how much?

Recent stats from the Dutch Central Planning Bureau (CPB) and Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reveal that Dutchies are saving roughly 6.5% of their net salaries.

Compared to the National Institute for Family Finance Information (NIBUD)’s recommendation of saving 10%, that number is nothing to write home about, Metronieuws.nl reports.

Still, exactly how much is the average net salary (which, as Metronieuws points out, differs from income)?

According to 2023 data, an average Dutchie is bringing in €2544 net per month. That means they’re saving around €152.64 monthly — not half bad, right?

Time and energy better ‘spent’ elsewhere?

If Dutchies had a euro for every time they were called cheap, they’d be loaded. But is it a bad rep without enough perks? 😬

Interestingly enough, despite their long-held reputation for frugality, studies show that the Dutch aren’t more thrifty than other countries’ inhabitants. Jammer! 😢

Even so, here is your daily reminder that we could all learn a thing or two from Dutchies’ money-saving habits.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #20: Be overwhelmingly stingy

Having savings to fall back on is crucial in case you randomly need to fork out for, say, home repairs or increased medical bills.

If you’re wondering whether or not you save enough, check out NIBUD’s Buffer Calculator (in Dutch) to find out more (and also to put your restless mind at ease).

Do these findings come as a surprise to you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
It’s official: we’re in the wettest week of summer 2023
Next article
No trains for a week: this Rotterdam station suspends all services because of…pee?
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

No trains for a week: this Rotterdam station suspends all services because of…pee?

Planning on taking a train to or from Rotterdam Blaak this week? Think again, because the station is closed for...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

No trains for a week: this Rotterdam station suspends all services because of…pee?

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Planning on taking a train to or from Rotterdam Blaak this week? Think again, because the station is closed for repairs. But not the...

It’s official: we’re in the wettest week of summer 2023

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Did you get to work this week dishevelled by the rain? Well, get used to it. We’re officially going through the wettest week of...

10 things that will surprise you about renting in the Netherlands

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
There are plenty of things that will surprise you about the Netherlands — what the frick are frikandels? Why are the seagulls so violent?...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.