Here’s how much money Dutchies save up each month

All that bill-splitting, measly Tikkie-sending, and DIY work aren’t for nothing. Apparently, infamous Dutch stinginess pays off — but how much?

Recent stats from the Dutch Central Planning Bureau (CPB) and Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reveal that Dutchies are saving roughly 6.5% of their net salaries.

Compared to the National Institute for Family Finance Information (NIBUD)’s recommendation of saving 10%, that number is nothing to write home about, Metronieuws.nl reports.

Still, exactly how much is the average net salary (which, as Metronieuws points out, differs from income)?

According to 2023 data, an average Dutchie is bringing in €2544 net per month. That means they’re saving around €152.64 monthly — not half bad, right?

Time and energy better ‘spent’ elsewhere?

If Dutchies had a euro for every time they were called cheap, they’d be loaded. But is it a bad rep without enough perks? 😬

Interestingly enough, despite their long-held reputation for frugality, studies show that the Dutch aren’t more thrifty than other countries’ inhabitants. Jammer! 😢

Even so, here is your daily reminder that we could all learn a thing or two from Dutchies’ money-saving habits.

Having savings to fall back on is crucial in case you randomly need to fork out for, say, home repairs or increased medical bills.

If you’re wondering whether or not you save enough, check out NIBUD’s Buffer Calculator (in Dutch) to find out more (and also to put your restless mind at ease).

