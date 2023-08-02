It’s official: we’re in the wettest week of summer 2023

Did you get to work this week dishevelled by the rain? Well, get used to it. We’re officially going through the wettest week of this year’s Dutch summer.

You will probably get your feet wet every day this week. Yup, between five to 10 millimetres of rain are expected, every. single. day.

Not a fan of getting soaked every time you step outside? Then today is the day to stay cosied up inside. Up to 20 millimetres of rain could splash right onto you, reports RTL Nieuws.

What about a little bit of sun?

Luckily, there’s a chance that we might be spared from the rain for a few hours this afternoon and catch a glimpse of sunshine. 🌥️

However, you might want to make your outing quick — because the rain will most likely be back at our doorsteps this evening.

Summer 2023 in The Netherlands.. 😅 https://t.co/OF97ZNQJle — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 1, 2023

The humid weather will bring temperatures up to 20 degrees Celsius today, while the rest of the week is expected to be even cooler at around 18 degrees Celsius. Yikes.

The wettest week of the summer

Besides this week’s sweater weather, make sure to keep a biiig umbrella close by. The rain won’t be slowing down throughout the week, and showers are expected every day. ☂️

And for those that are usually skipping through the puddles and dancing in the rain, beware that there is a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday.

While there may be glimpses of sunshine throughout the week, they will most likely be brief, with clouds hiding right around the corner. It seems like a good time to switch on the women’s World Cup or get your Duolingo practice in.

On the bright side, the wettest week of the summer means it can only get better from here, right…?

What’s your go-to rainy day activity? Tell us in the comments below!