🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Here’s how you can help the Morocco earthquake victims from the Netherlands

NewsEnvironmentInternational
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
3 minute read
rubble-of-collapsed-building-due-to-earth-quake-with-exposed-bricks-and-tree-twigs
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/earthquake.html?filter=all&qview=89603300

A devastating earthquake in Morocco has killed over 2,100 people and left hundreds of others injured and homeless. The question is, what can we in the Netherlands do to help?

The quake with a 400-kilometre radius, which took place last Friday evening around 70 kilometres southwest of Marrakech, had a destructive magnitude of 6.8, De Telegraaf reports.

To make matters worse, there are hundreds of aftershocks in the affected area following the earthquake, one of them scoring a 6.0 on the magnitude scale.

Having been labelled as Morocco’s most “violent earthquake” of the last century, the disaster destroyed a mosque, collapsed several homes, and trapped people underneath the rubble in its wake.

The already overwhelming death count is predicted to increase — many injured survivors are in potentially life-threatening condition, and citizens in mountain villages are being forced to dig out more victims from under the rubble with their bare hands.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan community in the Netherlands is calling the whole country into action. Here is how you can contribute.

Donate to Giro6868

The Netherlands Red Cross has opened giro6868 in response to Morocco’s earthquake and has sent over responders to give medical assistance, first aid, as well as psychosocial assistance.

Unfortunately, Giro555, on the other hand, has not yet created a national relief campaign for the country, the NOS reports.

Translation: “It’s a race against time. Emergency services take action from the very first moment. ➡️ provide medical assistance. ➡️ provide psychosocial help. ➡️ transport injured people to the hospital.”

They are currently tending to victims in affected areas such as Marrakech and the province of Taroudant, among others.

If you want to help out their efforts, you can donate via the Red Cross website or use the following details:

Account number: NL83 INGB 0000 0068 68. 

Donate: €40, €80, €120, or choose another amount.

Mission: Provide first aid or medical assistance and psychosocial assistance to victims.

You can donate here.

Donate to Islamic Relief Nederland

The help organisation called Islamic Relief Nederland is currently active in 29 countries and has existed for 30 years.

In light of the recent earthquake, they have begun a fundraiser by the name of SOS Marokko that strives to provide temporary shelter, hygiene kits, and food packets, as well as other emergency aid.

They’re asking others to raise awareness, share on social media, and also donate funds:

Account number: NL30 INGB 0000 0020 02

Donate: €25, €50, €100, or choose another amount: €25 purchases a food package; €50 a food package plus a hygiene kit; €100 a tent.

Mission: Tend to areas that are in the most need of help, providing them with resources such as food, shelter, hygiene, and other support.

You can donate here.

Maroc Relief

This organisation, with a name meaning “Moroccan Relief”, is a Dutch/Moroccan humanitarian aid organization that mainly strives to help disadvantaged people based in Morocco specifically.

They are currently taking action by fundraising in order to pay off the damage done to buildings, as well as ensure the presence of food and medical care for injured people.

Donate: Choose your own amount: €45 helps provide food and drinking water to those in need, and a donation of €75 will purchase medical assistance for a wounded victim.

Mission: Provide a supply of food and water, as well as the nursing of wounds and the reconstruction of destroyed buildings.

You can donate here.

Got a thought or opinion about how to help out Morocco? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The LARGEST increase since 2018: rent rises by 4.5% in the Netherlands this year
Next article
The dos and don’ts of buying a house in the Netherlands, according to the experts
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

This Dutch city has just elected a child mayor (and it’s super wholesome)

In the mood to hear something adorable? Well, you're in luck because Rotterdam has a new mayor — a child...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Where to live in Amsterdam: the 2023 neighbourhood guide

Nellie Werner - 13
So you’re moving to Amsterdam? Excellent choice! It's a great city that thrives with energy, history, and culture. But where should you live in...

Dutch Quirk #23: Perform the ‘lekker wave’ if something is delicious

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
You're seated in a tastefully decorated Dutch restaurant, where a linen tablecloth brushes your legs, a candle flickers gently on the table, and mouthwatering,...

Dutch Quirk #2: Bike with an umbrella

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Ah, autumn in the Netherlands. Every year, we get excited about buying fairy lights, cosying up under a blanket, and eating hutspot. However, the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.