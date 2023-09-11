Here’s how you can help the Morocco earthquake victims from the Netherlands

A devastating earthquake in Morocco has killed over 2,100 people and left hundreds of others injured and homeless. The question is, what can we in the Netherlands do to help?

The quake with a 400-kilometre radius, which took place last Friday evening around 70 kilometres southwest of Marrakech, had a destructive magnitude of 6.8, De Telegraaf reports.

To make matters worse, there are hundreds of aftershocks in the affected area following the earthquake, one of them scoring a 6.0 on the magnitude scale.

Having been labelled as Morocco’s most “violent earthquake” of the last century, the disaster destroyed a mosque, collapsed several homes, and trapped people underneath the rubble in its wake.

The already overwhelming death count is predicted to increase — many injured survivors are in potentially life-threatening condition, and citizens in mountain villages are being forced to dig out more victims from under the rubble with their bare hands.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan community in the Netherlands is calling the whole country into action. Here is how you can contribute.

Donate to Giro6868

The Netherlands Red Cross has opened giro6868 in response to Morocco’s earthquake and has sent over responders to give medical assistance, first aid, as well as psychosocial assistance.

Unfortunately, Giro555, on the other hand, has not yet created a national relief campaign for the country, the NOS reports.

Het is een race tegen de klok. Hulpverleners komen vanaf het eerste moment in actie.



➡️ verlenen medische hulp.

➡️ zorgen voor psychosociale hulp.

➡️ vervoeren gewonden naar het ziekenhuis.



#Morocco #earthquake #aardbeving pic.twitter.com/BjPn8Vtr73 — Rode Kruis (@RodeKruis) September 9, 2023

Translation: “It’s a race against time. Emergency services take action from the very first moment. ➡️ provide medical assistance. ➡️ provide psychosocial help. ➡️ transport injured people to the hospital.”

They are currently tending to victims in affected areas such as Marrakech and the province of Taroudant, among others.

If you want to help out their efforts, you can donate via the Red Cross website or use the following details:

Account number: NL83 INGB 0000 0068 68. Donate: €40, €80, €120, or choose another amount. Mission: Provide first aid or medical assistance and psychosocial assistance to victims. You can donate here.

Donate to Islamic Relief Nederland

The help organisation called Islamic Relief Nederland is currently active in 29 countries and has existed for 30 years.

In light of the recent earthquake, they have begun a fundraiser by the name of SOS Marokko that strives to provide temporary shelter, hygiene kits, and food packets, as well as other emergency aid.

They’re asking others to raise awareness, share on social media, and also donate funds:

Account number: NL30 INGB 0000 0020 02 Donate: €25, €50, €100, or choose another amount: €25 purchases a food package; €50 a food package plus a hygiene kit; €100 a tent. Mission: Tend to areas that are in the most need of help, providing them with resources such as food, shelter, hygiene, and other support. You can donate here.

Maroc Relief

This organisation, with a name meaning “Moroccan Relief”, is a Dutch/Moroccan humanitarian aid organization that mainly strives to help disadvantaged people based in Morocco specifically.

They are currently taking action by fundraising in order to pay off the damage done to buildings, as well as ensure the presence of food and medical care for injured people.

Donate: Choose your own amount: €45 helps provide food and drinking water to those in need, and a donation of €75 will purchase medical assistance for a wounded victim. Mission: Provide a supply of food and water, as well as the nursing of wounds and the reconstruction of destroyed buildings. You can donate here.

