Hundreds of motorcyclists escort bullied girl to school graduation in Ijmuiden

Hundreds of motorcyclists escorted a student to her graduation gala. The bullied 16-year-old student from Vellesan College, IJmuiden wanted to say goodbye with a protest against bullying. 👋🏼

According to NH Nieuws, the student was already happy to go to her gala with a single motorcyclist.

But after a family acquaintance got involved, hundreds of bikers signed up to bring her to the Thalia Theatre. Talk about travelling in style! 🏍

Solid support

The bikers’ journey through IJmuiden was not intended as a middle finger to the student’s bullies, but rather against bullying in general, says the NOS.

She deserved the “solid support,” her father tells the NOS. “Besides being bullied herself, she supported other children who are bullied from a young age.”

School management to blame

Her father blames school management for not taking enough action against the bullying of his daughter. “The school did not take it seriously enough. Of course, there is a bullying protocol but no real coordinator.”

Marc Boelsma, director of the school, said he doesn’t recognise the sentiment of this protest. “We have a serious anti-bullying policy and we do everything to prevent bullying, but unfortunately it cannot always be prevented.”

What do you think of this protest against bullying? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

