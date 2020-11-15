With so many people attracted to this wonderful city, Amsterdam is constantly under pressure to expand. For this reason, we can look forward to seven amazing new buildings joining our skyline.

There are massive numbers of people in the city, with 71-million people passing through Schiphol in 2018. With eye-catching hotel buildings, eco-friendly rooftop bars and an increase in the number of residential buildings, these are industrious times for Amsterdam.

(While coronavirus has put a temporary dampener on that, we have no doubts it’s only a matter of time before the masses return!)

Soon Amsterdam will have a veritable buffet of contemporary buildings and eye-candy to add to its skyline. Let’s take a look!