Several attacks and robberies under the guise of parcel delivery service have taken place this year in the Netherlands. Postal companies offer advice on how to protect yourself.

With the whopping number of parcels being delivered these days, particularly with the holidays fast approaching, a window of opportunity for criminals is easily being exploited, according to RTL Nieuws.

Fred van Leer, a TV stylist, was attacked last week in this very manner, by two men who said they had a package for him.

A similar incident occurred in February when a 61-year-old woman was brutally assaulted at her home in Ridderkerk, deceived by a person claiming to be with PostNL.

Again in April in Rijswijk, a resident was detained and robbed by a man posing as a DHL delivery person and his accomplices.

“A uniform is not enough”

Crime journalist Mick van Wely says, “You can hardly arm yourself against this kind of robbery.” He says that the criminals plan the robbery and “it never happens haphazardly.”

Van Wely is cautious when opening the door for deliveries at his own home. He says you can ask the delivery person to leave the package at the door because “When you open the door, you are already too late.”

“A uniform is not enough. Ask for an order form, identification, ask at home if something has been ordered. If you know all that you can open the door,” says Van Wely.

Postal companies advise

PostNL recommends using track and trace. “We indicate when we will deliver a parcel to you. That is is the best way to know that you are dealing with a parcel deliverer,” a spokesperson for the company tells RTL.

“In addition, it is good to know that we will never ask consumers to make a payment at the door,” the PostNL spokesperson continues.

A DHL spokesperson emphasises to be alert and pay attention to who is at the door, particularly if it isn’t your neighbourhood’s regular delivery person, adding the advice: “As a consumer, you can always ask for an ID, every DHL deliverer has it with them.”

Feature image: Terbipics/Pixabay