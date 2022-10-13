This Instagram posts Dutch couples wearing twin clothing and we can’t look away

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
This account has reeled in over 50,000 followers with its uniquely humorous content, and let’s just say we’re hooked. 🎣

Kopie Koppels (Copy Couples) is an Instagram account that posts examples of Dutch people dressed alike, and the internet is eating it right up.

But…wait, how is that funny?

It’s got the right amount of wholesome and awww, with some bad fashion moments thrown in there for some extra spice. 👌

What? Don’t you usually coordinate your look with your man before you leave the house? 💁🏻‍♀️

And it’s not only couples

They’ve got everything from families dressed in more leopard print than a nature reserve, to people that take blending into the scenery a little too seriously.

Even our beloved Dutch PM Mark Rutte makes a surprise appearance!

It’s like they took “your loved ones should be cut from the same cloth” and ran with it — and we’re HERE for that.

What do you think of Kopie Koppels’ cute and sassy posts? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that's in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

