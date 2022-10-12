Not to brag, but 7 Dutch Universities just ranked among the top in the world

A bit of good news for prospective students looking to study in the Netherlands; seven Dutch universities have landed in the Top 100 World University Rankings.

With the announcement that numerous Dutch colleges are amongst the best in the world from the Times Higher Education, the Netherlands is surely an attractive country for the studious and knowledge-eager.

On top? Wageningen University

Standing at a steady 53rd place was Wageningen University & Research — making it the top university in the Netherlands.

A public university, students at Wageningen can expect to focus on agricultural, technical, and engineering studies.

Plus, in 2015, Wageningen University & Research went 100% carbon neutral, so is surely the place for the environmentally conscious to learn.

Proud to work @WUR – our Wageningen University & Research being ranked at position 59 according to the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Ranking @timeshighered !#wageningen #universityranking #vsnu pic.twitter.com/pQZaDNBOU5 — Yannick Vermeiren (@YannickVermeir1) October 12, 2022

Next up: UvA, of course

Quickly following is the University of Amsterdam in 65th place. With over 200 English-speaking programmes, this university caters heavily to international students.

With a campus right in the centre of Amsterdam, this university is the place to go to meet people from all over. Image: Depositphotos

Better get your study caps on, though, as universities such as University of Amsterdam have a very low selection rate for international students — currently standing at a meagre 4%.

Third best in the Netherlands: Utrecht University

Close behind in 69th place, is Utrecht University. One of Europe’s leading research universities, this university is based in a much-underappreciated Dutch city.

With tonnes of student organisations and societies, there is something for everyone to do at Utrecht University.

And they’re not alone

Following these universities is: Leiden University in 71st place, Erasmus University Rotterdam in 72nd place, Delft University of Technology in 75th place, and, finally, the University of Groningen in 80th place

Attending any of these brilliant universities? Now’s the time to feel a little pride! 🥳

The 2022-2023 QS World University Rankings are live! The UvA is the top Dutch university and 58th in the world 🎉 @worldunirankinghttps://t.co/SNLuxFFEU5 — UvA Amsterdam (@UvA_Amsterdam) June 9, 2022

So many universities, so many options

With the choice of so many brilliant universities, it can be hard for students to pick both a subject and a college.

Perhaps go to Utrecht University for a degree in Literary Studies? Or Delft University of Technology to expand your knowledge of Aerospace Engineering? 🚀

As Dutch universities rank so high, the number of students in the Netherlands is also high.

In 2020, there were 329,000 students living and studying in the Netherlands. That’s a lot of people — but with so many people, there was a huge stress on housing associations to accommodate.

If any of these universities do catch your eye, we’ll say two things: great choice! And: be prepared.

Which of these seven incredibly universities would you like to study at? Tell us in a comment below! 👇