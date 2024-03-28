Expats may soon have to take an integration course when living in Amsterdam

Is it time to hit the books?

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
If you’re an expat living in Amsterdam, you could soon be asked to take Dutch language classes, history lessons, and volunteer time.

That’s right, the PvdA (Labour Party), Amsterdam’s largest political party, calls for expats to take integration courses (inburgeringscursus) when living in the city, reports Het Parool.

One important factor to note is that businesses would be responsible for these courses, rather than the government.

Taking responsibility

The PvdA party leader in Amsterdam, Lian Heinhuis, submitted a proposal requiring expats and businesses in Amsterdam to participate in some kind of integration course.

“You can earn from the city, but you also have to do your part. [I think] it is only logical that companies feel responsible to facilitate expats as much as possible to become part of the Amsterdam society.”

The proposed course could include things such as language lessons, introductions to neighbourhood initiatives, visits to the volunteer centre, and meetings with long-time, local Amsterdammers.

A large influx of expats

Many expats in Amsterdam end up living in an international bubble and never fully integrate with the Dutch.

In principle, that’s because many only stay in the city for a short time, so they are not required to integrate like other migrants are.

But in practice, expats have been staying in the Netherlands for much longer, and the question arises as to why and when an immigrant should integrate or not.

Heinhuis hopes her initiative will close the gap between Amsterdammers and expats and see companies take action to help their employees contribute to the city.

Whether this will happen depends on whether businesses are interested in her proposal, but such a proposal can’t be forced unless it’s made national policy.

What do you think of Dutch integration courses for expats? Tell us in the comments below!

Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

1 COMMENT

  1. I would take the course as long as it doesn’t require some sort of evaluation, is fun and flexible. I would love to have the option as it is not easy to make friends here.

