Here’s how you can vote in the 2024 European elections from the Netherlands

Your vote matters! 🇪🇺

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Elections for the European Parliament are coming up across Europe between June 6 and 9, 2024. In the Netherlands, any European citizen can head to the polls — but how, and why should you?

As Euronews explains, the European elections take place every five years, giving the 447 million European citizens a chance to vote for the 705 members who will represent them in the European Parliament.

In the Netherlands, voters will elect 31 MEPs.

What does the European Parliament do?

The European Parliament is part of the law-making process within the EU, meaning it must approve most proposed laws before they become law. It is the only directly elected institution of the European Union.

Who can vote — and how?

To participate in the European elections, you must fulfil the following criteria:

  • You’re at least 18 years old on election day;
  • You’re a national of any EU country;
  • You’re registered to vote;
  • You’re not disqualified from voting.

Anyone who holds Dutch citizenship will automatically receive a voting pass at their home address at least two weeks before Election Day.

Are you a national of another EU country living in the Netherlands? Then, you’ll have to register to vote by Thursday, 25 April 2024.

To do so, you must fill out a so-called Y 32 form at your local municipal office. With this form, you declare that you are not voting in another country.

Why does it matter?

Not sure why exactly you should participate in the elections? Let me tell you.

Your vote will decide which Members of the European Parliament will represent you in preparing new laws and will influence the election of the European Commission. 

Essentially, voting for the European Parliament gives us a chance to collectively decide on the future of the European Union — addressing topics from the environment to consumer rights to the economy. 💪

Will you participate in the European elections this June? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Feels like spring! Expect warm temperatures and sunshine this Saturday in the Netherlands
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

