FlixBus announces “exciting experiment” launching international trains in NL

We’ve all been there. Stranded on the side of the road with a kebab post-night out in Berlin after interrailing with a friend. 

It sounded like a good idea at the time, but now you can’t go home. Or can you? Strap in. FlixTrains could be the solution to our inconveniences, as well as our spending. 

The company FlixBus has decided they want to launch FlixTrains, ideally between Rotterdam and Oberhausen, Germany (with several stops in between), according to the NOS

Translation: FlixTrain wants to run in the Netherlands between Rotterdam and Oberhausen from August 2024. There are two trains per day in each direction. The trains will stop in The Hague, Amsterdam, Utrecht and Arnhem; a special international route.

Bank accounts can breathe a sigh of relief

The German company is already recognised for its travel bargains. An average international journey costs a mere €21 — while a domestic trip is €10. Gasp.

Regular FlixTrain riders in Germany often mention how ridiculously budget-friendly the train line’s offers are. 

Like, what’s the catch? Being jam-packed like sardines with sweaty strangers? Whatever it is, we’ll take it. 


READ MORE | Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide

But that’s not all. FlixBus stops are expanding into a larger network, as the company was recently granted permission to pass through Amsterdam Central Station. 

Described as an “exciting experiment” — which we’ll happily be the guinea pigs for — the stops would include The Hague, Amsterdam, and Utrecht, to name a few, with trains running twice daily

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to taking a train in the Netherlands: from OV cards to saving money

Today the Netherlands, tomorrow the world — well, Europe, anyway

There is also talk of “new routes” across the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, France, Sweden, Italy, you name it. Being able to run away to Paris on a whim but also on a budget? Revolutionary. 

Still, the company has said if their application for a FlixTrain is approved, it will take about a year or so to build the necessary tracks between the Netherlands and Germany. No need to blow full steam ahead. 😉 

In the meantime, we may have to make do with good old reliable European sleeper trains.  

Would you use this new train route? Share your thoughts in the comments below. 

As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

