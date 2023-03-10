Amsterdam is getting new night trains to Dresden and Prague (and we can’t wait!)

Are you at a loss for travel ideas this year? Geen stress! GreenCityTrip has announced two more night train services from Amsterdam beginning on April 21. 

The company has swerved eastward, and their trains will now take you on a trip ending up in either Dresden or Prague, reports GreenCityTrip.nl.

Responsible and relaxed travelling

GreenCityTrip hails “responsible and relaxed travelling” and will carry a total of 720 passengers in 16 carriages.

What more could you ask for? Well, the trip includes absolutely no transfers, emits fewer emissions than flying, and travellers are allowed unlimited baggage!

Which means… you can bring as many bags (or air fryers) on board as you like. 

READ MORE | Fall asleep in Amsterdam, wake up in Barcelona! The NL is getting a new night train in 2023

That’s not all. The journey is unbelievably inexpensive, considering what’s on offer. 

How much is it?

This exciting endeavour will cost you €244 for a five-day return trip — not bad in this economy. The train departs from Amsterdam at 7:30 PM and arrives in Prague by 10:30 AM the next morning.

READ MORE | The Netherlands is about to get six new night trains to major European cities!

The train will stay at the station for two and a half days whilst you explore. All you’ll have to do once your fun is done is hop right back on board to travel back home. Easy peasy! 

Oh, and you’ll have the option of staying in a hotel at your preferred destination, or even cosying up in the cabin for an extra adventure! ✨

Will you be heading to Dresden or Prague this spring? Tell us in the comments below!

