Flying this Christmas? Schiphol’s boss guarantees smooth sailing at the most-troubled Dutch airport

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Flying somewhere tropical to escape the cold (and energy prices)? ✈️ Chaos at Schiphol won’t hold you back any longer, says the airport’s big boss.

Schiphol’s temporary CEO, Ruud Sondag, says dissatisfied travellers can fly over the Christmas holidays without any disturbances, reports NU.nl.

More security guards for fewer passengers

Schiphol has employed more security guards, Sondag says, in response to the staff shortages that led to an epidemic of delayed flights.

READ MORE | Chaos at Schiphol: why the biggest Dutch airport is struggling so much

The 170-strong team will be tasked with making sure that even on the busiest of days (December 17 and 18, and January 3), passengers won’t have to come to the airport more than two or three hours before their flight.

We may need to see it to believe it, though, as this was the state of the queues two weeks ago:

However, from March 24, Sondag says that the airport will be looking forward to processing its usual number of passengers.

Tuck your fruit away when you travel

Despite the uptick in the number of security guards, more suitcases still have to pass through security machines.

These machines, however, aren’t without their flaws.

Often, a banana, an apple, or an issue of LINDA (a Dutch women’s magazine) is enough to set off the alarm. This means that the bags containing the “offending” items have to be manually searched — resulting in a waste of time and money.

Sondag admits that the present system needs to increase the airport’s ability to search luggage without hiccups. (Ya think? 👀)

What do you think of Sondag’s guarantee? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

