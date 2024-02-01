TikTok hype has tourists paying €13 for ONE stroopwafel in Amsterdam

The rich are getting richer, the globe is getting hotter, and wars are getting bloodier — yet one thing stays the same: Amsterdam tourists hopping on the latest food trend that TikTok says they should try.

As suggested in a deep-dive by Het Parool journalist Hans van der Beek, the latest sensation gripping the nation (or, well… Amsterdam) is stroopwafels.

Dress (your stroopwafels) for success

Make no mistake — these are not your average €2.45 twelve-pack stroopwafels from Albert Heijn.

Costing around €13 a pop, these sweet treats are from Amsterdam’s internet-famous Van Wonderen Stroopwafels.

Featuring a variety of delicious toppings, from chocolate shavings to tiny blocks of caramel fudge, it’s clear that Van Wonderen’s fare has massive social media appeal.

In the words of one stroopwafel enthusiast interviewed by Het Parool, she was prompted to visit the store after seeing an “incredibly aesthetic and cute video on TikTok”.

Off TikTok, however, people were singing an entirely different song.

€39 for three stroopwafels

A tweet by a self-dubbed “stroopwafel-influencer” recently went viral for exposing a €39 bill… for three stroopwafels.

Yes, three. 😳

For the few of you who still doubted: the world has gone mad.

Some TikTok influencer posted about a bakery in Amsterdam where you can buy stroopwafels. Day in, day out there are rows to buy them….for €13 a piece!

Tip: go to any Dutch supermarket to buy high quality stroopwafels pic.twitter.com/w7mTiL1O8u — Yuki, 🦴afide (@LabradorYuki) January 29, 2024

Twitter/X users were quick to point out the hilarity of the situation, with one even noting that you can head to the store’s website and “buy a whole pack of 10 for €8.50”.

Oh, and not to mention that similar stroopwafels, with toppings and all, cost you about €3.50 at the local Albert Cuyp street market.

Time is clearly not of the essence

And how long does one have to wait in line for the chance to plonk down a casual €13 for just one stroopwafel, you might be wondering?

Well, according to another tourist interviewed by Het Parool, sampling this particular TikTok trend could involve an hour-and-a-half-long wait to place your order.

Yes, you read that right: wait times can take over an hour, as every TikTok enthusiast in the city rushes to board the stroop-filled hype train.

What’s your verdict on €13 stroopwafels? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!