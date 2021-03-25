Jampacked trains in the Netherlands to become the norm again

NewsTraffic
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
photo-of-a-woman-waiting-for-the-train-coronavirus
Feature Image: elenawe/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/it/photos/donna-maschera-viso-6009984/

If you’ve gotten used to having four seats to yourself on the train, be prepared for that to change soon. Travellers on the NS trains will have to sit beside each other once again, warns the railway company. 

Over the past few weeks, the Dutch state-owned railway company NS has been receiving several hundreds of complaints from travellers about the trains being overcrowded, reports Trouw.

This didn’t go unnoticed by the Netherlands’ Outbreak Management Team (OMT), who called the situation “undesirable”. But is the railway company at fault?

Coronavirus protocol for public transport

The NS simply follows a protocol that was drawn up last year in cooperation with the OMT and the RIVM, according to which all seats can theoretically be occupied. 

The protocol was agreed on after it became obvious that keeping a 1.5-meter distance won’t be possible on public transport. This is also why wearing a face mask became mandatory on trains. 


However, now people have gotten used to not only face masks, but also having two to four seats to themselves. If the number of travellers increases, people will have to sit next to each other again, warns the NS board member, Tjalling Smit.

“In the past, travellers complained when the train was 90% full. Now they are already doing that at 40%,” he adds.  

Increasing capacity not possible 

While some have been crying for longer trains, there is not really much room for expanding the train capacity, says NS.

Right now, there are only 10% fewer trains than in normal circumstances, and on average, they are also about 10% shorter. Last year, about 580,000 people per day took the train. In 2019, the number was 1.3 million.

How do you feel about the situation on the trains? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: elenawe/Pixabay

Previous articleIt’s cherry blossom season in the Netherlands (but not for long!)
Next articleCOVID in the cabinet? Minister tests positive after meeting with all party leaders
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Dutch cabinet formation screeches to a halt after minister accidentally leaves notes visible

After a hectic morning in the Dutch political sphere, two scouts charged with forming the new government after last week's...
Abuzer Van Leeuwen -
Read more

Latest posts

Dutch cabinet formation screeches to a halt after minister accidentally leaves notes visible

Abuzer Van Leeuwen -
After a hectic morning in the Dutch political sphere, two scouts charged with forming the new government after last week's elections have stepped down...

Albert Heijn ditches plastic bags for fruit and veg, but shrink-wrapped carrots will stay

Jana Vondráčková -
The Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn will remove the rolls of single-use plastic bags for fruits and vegetables from its stores by the end...

COVID in the cabinet? Minister tests positive after meeting with all party leaders

Sarah O'Leary -
This week, all 17 party leaders of the newly elected Dutch government met with the Minister of Interior Relations, Kajsa Ollongren, to discuss the...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X