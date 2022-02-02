It’s just nuts: Jeff Bezos is dismantling a Rotterdam bridge for his yacht

picture-of-Koninginnebrug-De-Hef-bridge-Rotterdam
Billionaires: they walk around thinking they own the place. Or, in this case, it’s Jeff Bezos trying to make way for his superyacht. How? He’s getting the De Hef bridge taken apart. 🙄

Amazon CEO, and self-appointed space cowboy, Jeff Bezos commissioned yacht building company Oceanco in Alblasserdam, South Holland for a mid-life crisis yacht with a hefty €430 million price tag.

You would think the logistics would be well-thought-out with so much money on the line. But apparently, the landmark Koningshaven bridge in Rotterdam (aka De Hef) is now standing in the way of taking this boat on a spin, reports the NOS.

Bezos’ solution? Throw money at it till it disappears. 🚿

A national monument

Oceanco and Bezos asked the municipality of Rotterdam, the maritime capital of Europe, to temporarily dismantle the 1878 monument so that the megaship can pass. 😶

Rotterdammers feel very strongly about the De Hef. In the early 90s, they resisted demolition plans after the bridge lost its function as a train passage. From 2014 to 2017, the bridge underwent a complete restoration and is now generally considered a national monument.

To make it completely clear: asking to take the De Hef bridge apart for your superyacht is a bit like asking if it would be possible to take down the Eiffel Tower because it’s in the way of your private jet or something. Rude!

Where’s your logic? I can’t see it!

Worst of all, Rotterdam’s municipality seems to be game, according to Rijnmond. “Employment is important, but there are limits to what you can and may do with our heritage,” comments Ton Wesselink of the Historical Society Roterodamum.

Municipality liaison and De Hef project leader Marcel Walravens explains that “De Hef has a maximum height. The only alternative is to take out the middle part.”

So, will Bezos actually get his well and have the bridge taken apart? The possibility is present, as “from an economic perspective and the perspective of maintaining employment, the municipality considers this a very important project,” says Walravens.

People ain’t happy, Bezos

As expected, people made room for their anger, surprise, and disbelieve over this foolishness on Twitter:

“How do you ask something like this? ‘Yes, hello, Bezos here. Listen, could you quickly take a piece out of the bridge, will ‘ya? Yes…boat too big, yeah. Annoying…’ This request ended up on someone’s office desk. Strange workday.”

We at DutchReview are taking it out in a news rant as you can see, but Twitter folks had other ideas. 👀

What do you think of this very usual request to the city of Rotterdam? Feel free to rant and tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

