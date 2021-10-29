Jeff Bezos’ brand spankin’ new superyacht spotted near Rotterdam

Yep, you read that right. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a superyacht sitting in a Dutch shipyard near Rotterdam — and it’s as ridiculous as you think it is.

Apparently taking a joyride to space for funsies wasn’t enough for Bezos, he had to go and do more obnoxious rich people things — like commissioning an insanely large megaboat in the Netherlands. 🛥️

According to Architectural Digest, Bezo’s 127-metre vessel was chilling at a shipyard in Zwijndrecht (near Rotterdam). It’s headed to Alblasserdam, also near Rotterdam, for a final fitting.

The project began in 2018 with Dutch luxury shipyard Oceanco, under the name “Project 721”, reports Bezinga.

And obviously, being the second-richest person on the entire planet, his yacht cost $500 million whole smackeroos. Being low-key is definitely not his thing. 🙄

Bezos didn’t publicly say that the ship was his, but a Bloomberg report stated that he was indeed the owner of Project 721.

Not the only one

And if you think that this superyacht is excessive well guess what! He has yet another boat: a 74-metre long support ship with a helipad, water toys, jet skis, waterslides, surfboards, and more.

Apparently buying a boat for your boat is the new thing now in the superyachting world. Go off, I guess? 🙃

Feature Image: Screenshot/Dutch Yachting