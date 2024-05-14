Everyone was shocked when Dutch contestant Joost Klein was disqualified from the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. In light of harsh criticism, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has now issued a statement confirming that it fully supports its earlier decision.

The EBU says the decision was made unanimously and quickly, which raises the question of what really happened in Malmö and how serious the yet unspecified “incident” was.

As Swedish media and police have revealed more information, let’s have a look at what we know so far. 👇

An accelerated police procedure

Swedish police have told local media that they are currently investigating the incident in an accelerated procedure.

This sped-up procedure is necessary because there is “strong evidence” against Klein. However, as the NOS states, Swedish police have not specified what this evidence could be.

A decision on whether Joost will be prosecuted is expected to be made by the beginning of June.

Contradicting statements

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, who managed Joost’s participation in the contest, issued a statement on Sunday arguing that Joost’s disqualification was disproportionate.

Their version of events goes as follows:

The EBU has now responded by saying that AVROTROS’s version of the story does not match statements from witnesses, the police, and EBU staff.

Fans around the world were disappointed by Joost’s disqualification. Dutch satirical show Even Tot Hier created a parody of Europapa summarising the general consensus of the Dutch audience:

Joost returned to the Netherlands on Monday on a private plane. Whether he will be prosecuted remains to be seen.

What do you think about Joost’s disqualification from the Eurovision Song Contest? Share your thoughts in the comments.