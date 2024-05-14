UvA to close for two days as it can’t guarantee safety of staff and students

Lectures are not expected to move online.

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
photo-of-Universiteit-van-Amsterdam-campus
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/universiteit-van-amsterdam.html?filter=all&qview=213180372

Students of the Universiteit van Amsterdam (UvA) will not have any classes for the next two days due to the ongoing Pro-Palestine protests.

According to the university’s website, its buildings will remain closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday as the university “cannot now take responsibility for the safety of everyone on campus.”

A change in atmosphere

The university made this decision following yesterday’s demonstrations on campus, during which a “walk-out” by staff and students took place.

According to the university, this part of the demonstration took place in an “orderly manner due to the intention of the participants and the organisers.”

However, once the “walk-out” was complete, the university claims “the atmosphere immediately changed” as people began to arrive dressed in black and wearing face coverings.

Translation: It wouldn’t surprise me if there are agitators who deliberately want to put the demonstration in a bad light.

These protesters then began to occupy university buildings on Roeterseiland. As part of the occupation, entrances and exits, including emergency exits, were barricaded.

And this is where the problem lies for the university.

Cannot take responsibility for student and staff’s safety

The university has announced that with this change in atmosphere, it cannot guarantee the safety of staff and students.

“For this reason, there will be no teaching at the UvA on Tuesday and Wednesday,” it announces.

READ MORE | Amsterdam’s pro-Palestine protests: in videos

The university also cites the destruction caused by the occupation of university buildings as part of the reasoning behind the decision.

The university does not expect its staff to move their teaching online, given the lack of notice. Instead, it simply points its students to the Canvas portal to get updates on their lectures.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

