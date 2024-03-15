This Dutch supermarket is ditching meat discounts: Here’s why

Can you be-leaf it? 😳🍃

NewsEnvironment
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
Entrace-to-Jumbo-a-cheap-Dutch-supermarket
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/454833442/stock-photo-arnhem-netherlands-february-2021-facade.html

With the skyrocketing price of groceries in the Netherlands, kortingen (discounts) are the saving grace of many supermarket shoppers. Now, however, it looks as though our days of discounted meat products may be numbered. 👀🥩

With twice as many reported promotions for meat products than other Dutch supermarkets, Jumbo recently found itself on the receiving end of harsh criticism by animal welfare group Wakker Dier.

Wakker Dier is no stranger to waging war against the promotion of meat products — they’re known for punchy campaigns advising supermarkets to ‘move with the times’, such as the one below. 👇

In a bid to stem the flow of criticism (and, presumably, do better by the environment, too), Jumbo has now agreed to stop promotions on all meat products, according to the AD.

This move makes it the first Dutch supermarket to do so.

Pushing more plant-based protein

So what are steak-loving shoppers to do in the face of expensive meat products — and no way to buy them at discounted prices?

As Jumbo sets new goals for 2025, it plans to ensure that 50% of all protein sold is plant-based. By 2030, the supermarket chain intends to increase that share to at least 60%.

What do you think of Jumbo’s decision to stop promotions on meat products? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
If Wilders won’t be the next Dutch prime minister, who will?
Next article
It’s cherry blossom season in the Netherlands (but not for long!)
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

1 COMMENT

  1. I think it is disgusting. I am not a rabbit and have no intention of substituting meat based products for plant based ones. I like the variant in my diet and Im fed up of minority factions dictating to me what I can/cannot eat. Groceries are already sky high in costs, there are not enough plant based products at affordable prices so this is a grab for increased costs for the consumer.
    Personally I will not be cutting down my meat consumption no matter what. I am not a rabbit.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

If Wilders won’t be the next Dutch prime minister, who will?

Although controversial right-wing politician Geert Wilders won 37 out of 150 seats during the 2023 Dutch elections, he announced on...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #82: Grow really, really tall

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 0
Probably the most noticeable thing about living in the Netherlands is just how freaking tall everyone is here. It's totally normal to walk around...

It’s cherry blossom season in the Netherlands (but not for long!)

Chloe Lovatt 🇬🇧 - 0
Surprisingly, it's not all about the tulips here in the Netherlands. We also have other beautiful things to see in the spring: gorgeous cherry...

If Wilders won’t be the next Dutch prime minister, who will?

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Although controversial right-wing politician Geert Wilders won 37 out of 150 seats during the 2023 Dutch elections, he announced on Wednesday that he will...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.