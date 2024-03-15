This Dutch supermarket is ditching meat discounts: Here’s why

With the skyrocketing price of groceries in the Netherlands, kortingen (discounts) are the saving grace of many supermarket shoppers. Now, however, it looks as though our days of discounted meat products may be numbered. 👀🥩

With twice as many reported promotions for meat products than other Dutch supermarkets, Jumbo recently found itself on the receiving end of harsh criticism by animal welfare group Wakker Dier.

Wakker Dier is no stranger to waging war against the promotion of meat products — they’re known for punchy campaigns advising supermarkets to ‘move with the times’, such as the one below. 👇

In a bid to stem the flow of criticism (and, presumably, do better by the environment, too), Jumbo has now agreed to stop promotions on all meat products, according to the AD.

This move makes it the first Dutch supermarket to do so.

Pushing more plant-based protein

So what are steak-loving shoppers to do in the face of expensive meat products — and no way to buy them at discounted prices?

As Jumbo sets new goals for 2025, it plans to ensure that 50% of all protein sold is plant-based. By 2030, the supermarket chain intends to increase that share to at least 60%.

What do you think of Jumbo’s decision to stop promotions on meat products? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!