If Wilders won’t be the next Dutch prime minister, who will?

The search begins...

NewsPolitics & Society
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
2 minute read
binnenhof-dutch-parliament
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/74593961/stock-photo-binnenhof-dutch-parliament-holland.html

Although controversial right-wing politician Geert Wilders won 37 out of 150 seats during the 2023 Dutch elections, he announced on Wednesday that he will not be the next prime minister.

Some were happy about this news, others were frustrated — but no matter which side you’re on, one thing is certain: you’re wondering who will become the next Dutch leader.

And while this question can’t be answered with certainty quite yet, there’s definitely some speculation going around about just who will claim his place. 👇

Wilders was elected, how come he won’t be PM?

It’s important to know that during the Dutch elections, the people don’t elect the prime minister; they elect the House of Representatives (De Tweede Kamer).

From there, a prime minister is chosen, but Wilders didn’t get the support of all the other parties in the coalition.

The search for a new candidate

All party leaders in the coalition have agreed to stay in parliament rather than take ministerial posts, putting The Hague in the rather extraordinary situation of having to look for another candidate.

It’s currently up to the four parties — Wilders’ PVV, the liberal VVD, the farmers’ party BBB, and the centre-right NSC — to agree on a person to take on the role of prime minister.

To get there, political reporter Frits Wester tells RTL Nieuws, they will each have to “come up with suggestions for a person to whom they entrust this process and the leadership.”

It is likely that they will seek a candidate with a centre-right profile, whose views and policies are acceptable to all parties in the coalition.

Who could it be?

While some names are already floating around in The Hague, it’s important to note that it may take a while before a new prime minister candidate is chosen.

Normally it would be quite possible that the prime minister will be someone from Wilder’s party, PVV. However, this seems very unlikely due to the lack of experienced and qualified politicians in the PVV — besides Wilders himself.

The only party with significant experience in government is the VVD.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #123: Have an extreme number of political parties

According to various news sources, some names that keep popping up include Johan Remkes (former deputy prime minister, VVD) and Ronald Plasterk (former minister of education, PvdA).

Some people also hope government scout Kim Putters will take the role, but he has repeatedly stressed that he won’t.

How do you feel about the news that Wilders won’t be prime minister? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #36: Charge people for public toilets
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Schiphol wants to ban night flights; here’s how it will affect you

It looks like Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport could restrict night flights as soon as April 2025. While noise levels and carbon...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #36: Charge people for public toilets

Gaelle Salem - 2
Public toilets are hard to come by in the Netherlands, but if you do manage to find one, just know you’ll be forking over...

Life in the Netherlands and the US: what stands out?

Thomas Ohrstrom - 3
The Netherlands offers a transient exploration of comfort, worldliness, absolutely zero stress and at times, dull predictability — all antithetical to America I've known...

These derelict Rotterdam train tracks are being made over into a luscious green airpark!

Brin Andrews - 0
The narrowest and longest roof park in the Netherlands, sitting six metres above street level, is being designed in Rotterdam. According to urban research...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.