Fries with a side of FU? Karen’s Diner is set to open its doors in Amsterdam

waitress-middle-finger-angry
Beautiful brunette young woman wearing professional waitress apron showing middle finger, impolite and rude fuck off expression

In August 2022, you can enjoy some terrible customer service at Karen’s Diner in Amsterdam. After ordering a meal, you can get a free middle finger with dessert. How gezellig!

Karen’s Diner is popular worldwide with restaurants in the United States, Australia, and England. Now, the Netherlands can get a taste of their full-knuckle sandwich. 🥪

At Karen’s Diner, the staff are trained to be very mean to customers. So, if you had an enjoyable experience, you should probably write a bad review. 🤔

The Dutch staff probably won’t need that much training as we all know how direct the Dutch can be already. 😉

The Karen crisis

The restaurant gets its name from the infamous “Karen”, which represents a rude, entitled, middle-aged woman who wants to get her way with everyone.

On social media, a Karen is usually seen confronting or screaming at others, usually styled with bobbed hair, AKA the Karen haircut. 💇‍♀️

Karen’s diner on social media

The restaurant has been gaining a lot of traction on platforms like TikTok with users posting videos of their ‘horrible’ experiences with the staff.

@alexsfoodieadventures Honestly had to laugh otherwise we would cry #karensdiner #karen #fyp #karensoftiktok #melbourne #melbournefood #melbournefoodie #foodtiktok #melbournedinner #help #comedy #melbournefyp ♬ Thousand Miles – The Kid LAROI

A customer even brought his mum to the restaurant. It turns out that her name was actually Karen. 😆

@christianmhull Took my mum Karen to @Karen’s Diner where the staff abuse you and it was magical! #karen #karensdinerau #karensdiner ♬ original sound – Christian Hull

We assume the mum ended up having a great time at the restaurant since it promises a free drink if your name is actually Karen. So to all you Karens out there, bring your ID for some free cocktails. 🍹

Will you be visiting Karen’s diner in the Dutch capital? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
