Fries with a side of FU? Karen’s Diner is set to open its doors in Amsterdam

In August 2022, you can enjoy some terrible customer service at Karen’s Diner in Amsterdam. After ordering a meal, you can get a free middle finger with dessert. How gezellig!
Karen’s Diner is popular worldwide with restaurants in the United States, Australia, and England. Now, the Netherlands can get a taste of their full-knuckle sandwich. 🥪
At Karen’s Diner, the staff are trained to be very mean to customers. So, if you had an enjoyable experience, you should probably write a bad review. 🤔
The Dutch staff probably won’t need that much training as we all know how direct the Dutch can be already. 😉
The Karen crisis
The restaurant gets its name from the infamous “Karen”, which represents a rude, entitled, middle-aged woman who wants to get her way with everyone.
On social media, a Karen is usually seen confronting or screaming at others, usually styled with bobbed hair, AKA the Karen haircut. 💇♀️
Karen’s diner on social media
The restaurant has been gaining a lot of traction on platforms like TikTok with users posting videos of their ‘horrible’ experiences with the staff.
@alexsfoodieadventures Honestly had to laugh otherwise we would cry #karensdiner #karen #fyp #karensoftiktok #melbourne #melbournefood #melbournefoodie #foodtiktok #melbournedinner #help #comedy #melbournefyp ♬ Thousand Miles – The Kid LAROI
A customer even brought his mum to the restaurant. It turns out that her name was actually Karen. 😆
@christianmhull Took my mum Karen to @Karen’s Diner where the staff abuse you and it was magical! #karen #karensdinerau #karensdiner ♬ original sound – Christian Hull
We assume the mum ended up having a great time at the restaurant since it promises a free drink if your name is actually Karen. So to all you Karens out there, bring your ID for some free cocktails. 🍹
