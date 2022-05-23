Fries with a side of FU? Karen’s Diner is set to open its doors in Amsterdam

In August 2022, you can enjoy some terrible customer service at Karen’s Diner in Amsterdam. After ordering a meal, you can get a free middle finger with dessert. How gezellig!

Karen’s Diner is popular worldwide with restaurants in the United States, Australia, and England. Now, the Netherlands can get a taste of their full-knuckle sandwich. 🥪

At Karen’s Diner, the staff are trained to be very mean to customers. So, if you had an enjoyable experience, you should probably write a bad review. 🤔

The Dutch staff probably won’t need that much training as we all know how direct the Dutch can be already. 😉

The Karen crisis

The restaurant gets its name from the infamous “Karen”, which represents a rude, entitled, middle-aged woman who wants to get her way with everyone.

On social media, a Karen is usually seen confronting or screaming at others, usually styled with bobbed hair, AKA the Karen haircut. 💇‍♀️

Karen’s diner on social media

The restaurant has been gaining a lot of traction on platforms like TikTok with users posting videos of their ‘horrible’ experiences with the staff.

A customer even brought his mum to the restaurant. It turns out that her name was actually Karen. 😆

We assume the mum ended up having a great time at the restaurant since it promises a free drink if your name is actually Karen. So to all you Karens out there, bring your ID for some free cocktails. 🍹

Will you be visiting Karen’s diner in the Dutch capital? Tell us in the comments below!