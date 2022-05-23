This Rotterdam start-up just made the world’s first customisable 3D-printed yacht

photo-of-3d-printable-boat-Tanaruz-Rotterdam
Image: Tanaruz Boats/Supplied.

What if you were given the opportunity to buy a boat, while still being able to “think green?” Well, now you can! The Rotterdam-based company, RAW Idea, has created the world’s first sustainable and fully customisable 3D printed boat.

Mixing advanced technology with a goal for an eco-friendly future, Raw Idea’s newest invention, the Tanaruz boat, is about 14 metres long and made up of recycled plastic.

The start-up company manufactures the boat in Rotterdam using a 3D Printer, and currently offers four different models of the boat ranging from 4.5 to an impressive 10 metres in length, RTL Nieuws reports.

Reasonably priced and green

The entry-level model of the boat will set you back a sweet €15,000, which is actually a more affordable option compared to the average price for a traditional boat. 

And there won’t be much waiting around. RAW Idea only needs two days to print the smallest model, so they can make great strides when it comes to reducing costs during the production process.

Sailing has become a way of life for the Dutch, and chances are that you’ve probably heard of at least one person who owns a pleasure boat in the Netherlands.

Alex Shifman, founder of RAW Idea, saw an opportunity. “With Tanaruz, we want to make pleasure yachts accessible to everyone who is looking for an affordable, but above all a sustainable product”, they tell RTL Nieuws.

Build your dream boat

Let’s not stop at prices though. RAW Idea also gives their customers the ability to get creative as they’re able to customise their order by choosing the colour, shape, and size of the boats as well as equip them with electrical engines and solar panels.

Striving to become more budget-friendly

Shifman has future plans to increase the number of boats they print from 100 to 300 by 2023. By doing this, they also hope to bring prices down and make the Tanaruz boats even more financially accessible to the public.

For all the boating enthusiasts out there, what do you think of this clean and green approach? Tell us in the comments below!

