Dutch airline KLM is grounding some of its flights in the coming weeks — not because of weather or strikes this time, but because maintenance wasn’t done by the book.

NU.nl reports that this will affect seven Boeing 787 aircraft used for long-haul flights, a.k.a. the big birds that usually take you to America, Asia, and Africa.

Let’s break down what this means for your next KLM adventure. 👇

Planes? Hardly working. KLM? Working hard.

As part of the ongoing issue, five flights were cancelled over the weekend, with more on the chopping block in the coming days.

Exact numbers? Your guess is as good as KLM’s. It’s being figured out daily. 😬

KLM’s planes need a break — your itinerary might too 👀 Image: Dreamstime



But while KLM is quietly sweating, the airline wants you to know they’re trying. Hard.

They’re bringing in replacement aircraft where possible, and if that doesn’t work, they’ll rebook affected passengers faster than you can say “non-refundable.”

The goal is to minimise disruptions, though if you plan to travel soon, maybe don’t get too emotionally attached to your original itinerary. 😅

A case of “forgot to read the fine print”

Last Friday, KLM admitted not following the correct maintenance procedure on seven Boeing 787s.

The issue involves a part connected to the planes’ refuelling mechanism — a rather vital detail when your job is flying halfway across the planet.

READ MORE | The world’s oldest airline? That’s from the Netherlands, of course

While there’s no threat to safety (repeat: you’re not about to star in a disaster documentary), the aircraft now need extra maintenance to undo the shortcut.

Flying KLM soon? Check your flight status like it’s your ex’s Instagram, obsessively and often. And if you do end up rerouted, tell us your saga.