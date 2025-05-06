Liberation Day was celebrated across the Netherlands yesterday (May 5), but not without incidents.

Among other things, a smoke bomb was thrown on stage after Prime Minister Dick Schoof’s speech, reports the NOS.

Fire speech

Schoof was joined by Polish Prime Minister Tusk and Dutch Minister of Defence Brekelmans on the 5 May Square in Wageningen (Gelderland), where the German surrender was signed 80 years ago.

The conclusion of Schoof’s speech served as a starting signal for Liberation Day festivities across the Netherlands.

However, festival crowds weren’t the only ones getting lit… the same was true for the smoke bomb someone threw on stage.

Big security lapse during Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof’s address at Liberation Day celebrations in Wageningen, Netherlands.



Red Flare thrown at the stage, both the premiers were unhurt and evacuated immediately. pic.twitter.com/xID0RP4Ijk— Salt News (@SaltNews_) May 5, 2025

Five arrests made

Schoof, Tusk, and Brekelmans all mentioned the ongoing war in Ukraine in their speeches, warning that freedom isn’t to be taken for granted, but protected.

Brekelman’s speech was interrupted by protesters chanting “Free Palestine”, after they managed to climb over the fence on the square.

READ MORE | Liberation Day in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague! (Rare video footage inside)

Five protesters were swiftly arrested for disturbing public order, proving once again that Dutch police are never hesitant to take a protester’s freedom away — not even on Liberation Day.

Over 250 people also gathered earlier that day to protest with a symbolic red banner, signifying “the red line that the government refuses to draw against the large-scale violence committed by Israel, despite overwhelming evidence of genocide against the Palestinian people.”

How did you spend this Liberation Day? Let us know in the comments.