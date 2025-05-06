Five arrested after protesters disrupt Dutch Prime Minister’s Liberation Day speech

Between chants and smoke bombs...

Lina Leskovec
by Lina Leskovec
Last update:

Liberation Day was celebrated across the Netherlands yesterday (May 5), but not without incidents.

Among other things, a smoke bomb was thrown on stage after Prime Minister Dick Schoof’s speech, reports the NOS.

Fire speech

Schoof was joined by Polish Prime Minister Tusk and Dutch Minister of Defence Brekelmans on the 5 May Square in Wageningen (Gelderland), where the German surrender was signed 80 years ago.

The conclusion of Schoof’s speech served as a starting signal for Liberation Day festivities across the Netherlands.

However, festival crowds weren’t the only ones getting lit… the same was true for the smoke bomb someone threw on stage.

Five arrests made

Schoof, Tusk, and Brekelmans all mentioned the ongoing war in Ukraine in their speeches, warning that freedom isn’t to be taken for granted, but protected.

Brekelman’s speech was interrupted by protesters chanting “Free Palestine”, after they managed to climb over the fence on the square.

Five protesters were swiftly arrested for disturbing public order, proving once again that Dutch police are never hesitant to take a protester’s freedom away — not even on Liberation Day.

Over 250 people also gathered earlier that day to protest with a symbolic red banner, signifying “the red line that the government refuses to draw against the large-scale violence committed by Israel, despite overwhelming evidence of genocide against the Palestinian people.”

How did you spend this Liberation Day? Let us know in the comments.

Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

