Leiden University shuts down building due to “increased safety risks”

NewsPolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
close-up-of-leiden-university-lettering-across-glass-building
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/leiden-university.html?filter=all&qview=140365216

Friday the 13th brings somewhat unsettling news: Leiden University has abruptly shut the doors of its Wijnhaven building located in The Hague due to an unnamed safety risk.

This means that for the foreseeable future, no student or member of staff is permitted to access the Wijnhaven building, according to the Leiden University website.

What exactly is the cause of the so-called “increased safety risk”? Nobody knows.

Leiden University, which is also home to several campuses based in The Hague, has decided to keep its reasons for this announcement on the down low.

Closed for the foreseeable future

One thing we do know is that the university has promised to notify everyone via the website about when the building can be accessed again.

Translation: “We keep all our employees and students informed as best as possible via the website for employees and students. There, you will find a notice about the closure. We will let you know via this website as soon as possible when Wijnhaven will reopen.”

The building normally serves as a study space for approximately 3,500 students, NU.nl reports. It also hosts researchers from six of the seven different faculties Leiden University has to offer.

These frequenters of Wijnhaven will just have to hang tight and wait it out. In the meantime, all we can do is speculate.

Do you have an opinion about the Wijnhaven building shutting down? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

