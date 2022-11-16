Huge meteor shower set to grace the Netherlands this week: here’s how to see it

The magnificent Leonid meteor shower is already upon us in the Netherlands, reaching its peak on November 17 and 18. Grab a blanket, leave the city centre, and get ready for a beautiful night!

If you manage to stay up past midnight on these dark November days, the sky above the Netherlands will soon become a stargazer’s dream.

What is a meteor shower?

In short: a meteor shower is an astronomical event, where Earth passes through the tail of dust and debris from a meteor. When the dusty tail reacts with our atmosphere, it creates flashes of light in the night sky.

For us humans on Earth, this occurrence creates an experience best described as “a bunch of shooting stars at the same time”.

How to spot the Leonid meteor shower

Although the meteor shower gets its name from the Leo cancellation, you do not necessarily have to locate the lion in the sky to spot the meteors, writes the BBC.

The peak nights for seeing the meteors are Thursday, 17 and Friday, 18 November. So, as long as the Dutch weather permits, you can look towards any corner of the sky, and expect to see meteors shooting around above you.

In the Netherlands, you’re likely to be able to spot up to 10 meteors an hour, at the shower’s peak. 🤯

Unfortunately, the moon conditions are not the best, as the moon is currently quite bright, meaning it might distract from the less shiny meteors.

Still, as long as the Dutch rain clouds take a break for the next two nights, we should be set to observe one of the highlights of the astronomical calendar.

Tips for the perfect night

Although you might be lucky enough to spot a few shooting stars from your window, the chances of this happening are not the highest.

Here are some tips to ensure you have the perfect conditions to view the astronomical wonder:

  • Head out after midnight. In the Netherlands, the meteor shower is at its best between midnight and sunrise.
  • Get out of the city. Light pollution is your worst enemy on this occasion, so head to a national park or a beach near you for the best views.
  • Dress appropriately. The Dutch November weather is no joke, so make sure you’re warm and cosy.
  • Be patient. Meteors don’t like feeling pressured, so give them some time, and you’ll soon see that they come out.

Will you spot the meteor shower this week? Tell us about your plans and top tips in the comments below!

Image:Depositphotos
Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS
Dutch cabinet plans to let military soldiers in uniform travel by train for free
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

