Dutch cabinet plans to let military soldiers in uniform travel by train for free

NewsPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
picture-of-dutch-flag-on-military-soldiers-uniform-royal-netherlands-army
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/229153460/stock-photo-flag-netherlands-soldiers-arm-collage.html

Dutch political party VVD wants to push for free train travel for every soldier in military uniform — and plans to present this with the defence budget later today.

In Germany, military soldiers have been given the opportunity to travel by train for free since 2020. 

Now, the Dutch finally want to jump on the bandwagon and offer its own comrade-in-arms the same benefit.

The VVD’s strategy

“This is good for the recognition, visibility, and appreciation of our soldiers,” Dutch politician of the VVD, Peter Valstar, tells RTL Nieuws

Like many businesses in the Netherlands, the Dutch armed forces are facing a shortage of personnel and have been looking for ways to attract more people.

picture-of-dutch-military-soldiers-in-uniform-walking-on-road-in-netherlands
Dutch military soldiers are falling in number, and a solution is needed. Image: Depositphotos

Fortunately, the VVD has a solution: If soldiers are offered free train travel, they’ll make an appearance in and around train stations in the Netherlands more often. 

The cabinet hopes that more youngsters will see these soldiers in uniform and be inclined to join the army in the future. 

READ MORE | Getting a cheap Dutch train ticket: 7 tips for the best deals

“Defence has a big challenge, ten thousand vacancies. And that number is only increasing. I hope that the visibility of uniforms will also make young boys and girls look up to soldiers and think: I want that too later”, Valstar tells RTL Nieuws.

Other parties are more or less in agreement

Several Dutch political parties have shown interest in the VVD’s plan, stating that they’re in favour of having more military personnel seen in public.

However, most want to see further elaboration and substantiation before offering their full support.

READ MORE | What was the Eighty Years’ War? The Dutch War of Independence explained

“I want the minister to consult with the Dutch Railways about whether that is also practical and feasible here,” Valstar explains to RTL Nieuws.

While the majority believe the plan to be a sympathetic one, it also stirred thoughts that others on a low-income budget, like teachers, would want free train travel too. 

READ MORE | Train between Amsterdam and London saved: will more than double capacity in future

Left-wing parties, like SP and PvdA, agree. They’re against the decision to offer free train travel solely to military personnel — believing that it should be free for larger groups too.

What do you think about the plan to give Dutch military soldiers free train travel? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Huge meteor shower set to grace the Netherlands this week: here’s how to see it
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Huge meteor shower set to grace the Netherlands this week: here’s how to see it

The magnificent Leonid meteor shower is already upon us in the Netherlands, reaching its peak on November 17 and 18....
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Huge meteor shower set to grace the Netherlands this week: here’s how to see it

Juni Moltubak - 0
The magnificent Leonid meteor shower is already upon us in the Netherlands, reaching its peak on November 17 and 18. Grab a blanket, leave...

Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 1
You can't possibly be in the Netherlands and not hear, or personally sprinkle, some complaints about the NS. Brace yourselves for a bumpy ride...

Equality? Nuh-uh. Men still earn more than women in the Netherlands

Mihály Droppa - 0
If you thought that the Netherlands, a country known for its open-mindedness, doesn't face any inequality anymore, we have some bad news for you! While...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X