Equality? Nuh-uh. Men still earn more than women in the Netherlands

If you thought that the Netherlands, a country known for its open-mindedness, doesn’t face any inequality anymore, we have some bad news for you!

While the gender pay gap is smaller than in many other countries, women still make significantly less than men.

According to a new study by CBS, women make an average of €2 less per hour in the Netherlands. That’s equivalent to making about 6% less than men at the end of the day.

The business path slopes towards men

In the private sector, women still earn €5 less per hour or 19% less than men with similar jobs, age, experience and level of education, writes RTL Nieuws.

READ MORE: Woot woot: Dutch women opened even more businesses

But, the business sector has the most visible differences. Since 2008, there has not been much change in the Netherlands for that career field.

While women have moved up by €1 per hour, the difference in pay with male managers is still almost 20%.

Is there any hope?

Well… we sure hope so!

While the current situation is far from perfect, there have been some improvements in the past years. For instance, today’s average 6% pay difference was up to 8% in 2018.

And, to keep your hopes up, in 2008, female managers employed by the government earned €3 less per hour than their male colleagues.

Today, the most recent figures from Statistics Netherlands show that there is no longer any wage difference between male and female managers employed by the government.



Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.