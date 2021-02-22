Police in Amsterdam recovered a live baby from an underground waste container in the south-east of Amsterdam. The baby was rushed to hospital and police have launched an extensive investigation.

The discovery occurred at 11 PM last night. Firefighters aided the police in retrieving the baby from the underground bin. The bin is located on Meernhof, which has now been closed off for investigation.

Little known about the baby

For now, all that is known about the baby is that it was found alive and rushed to the hospital. Police have not released the details of the baby’s sex or age. At the time of writing, no further information about the baby has been released.

In een container aan de Meernhof in Amsterdam zuidoost heeft de politie rond elf uur vanavond een baby aangetroffen. De brandweer heeft ondersteund bij het bevrijden van de baby. De baby is direct en in leven overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. De straat is afgezet voor onderzoek — Politie Amsterdam eo (@Politie_Adam) February 21, 2021

Call for information

The police are now seeking the public’s help in determining what could have happened. Those who may have information can call the police on 0900-8844, or anonymously on 0800-7000.

Are you shocked by this discovery? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image: Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock.com