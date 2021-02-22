The Dutch curfew is to be extended for an additional three weeks after March 2, and hairdressers may be able to reopen.

This is what was discussed at a cabinet meeting yesterday, according to insiders and reported by the NOS.

The newest measures that will come into play after Tuesday next week will be officially announced at a press conference tomorrow evening.

Extending the curfew is supposed to allow for the relaxing of measures in other areas. This comes in the midst of an already week-long court case on whether the curfew should be abolished or remain in place.

The likely measures

According to insiders, secondary schools be able to partially open on Monday, March 1 and pupils would follow in-person classes for about one and a half days a week.

As for secondary vocational education, students should be able to have live classes one day a week. Universities, as well as higher professional education (HBO) institutions, will remain closed.

Insiders say that the government is also considering the possibility of hairdressers to reopen, and for stores to open to shoppers who have made appointments.

Third-wave

The Dutch Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, warns that “we are on the eve of the third wave, even though we’ve managed to slow it down.” He also points out that “people find it very difficult to continue to comply with the measures.”

Tomorrow at 7 PM the outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte together with De Jonge will hold a press conference where they will officially announce what the coronavirus measures will look like after March 2.

Feature Image: Azhar J/Unsplash