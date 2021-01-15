The Dutch cabinet has fallen just two months before national elections. Here’s what we know so far.

Prime Minister Rutte will offer the king the resignation of his cabinet.

The Dutch cabinet will fall following the childcare benefits scandal. It will remain in place over coming weeks in a demissionary capacity, although will continue to make decisions on coronavirus-related policy.

Minister of Economic Affairs Eric Wiebes has resigned effective immediately.



