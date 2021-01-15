The Dutch cabinet has fallen just two months before national elections. Here’s what we know so far.

  • Prime Minister Rutte will offer the king the resignation of his cabinet.
  • The Dutch cabinet will fall following the childcare benefits scandal. It will remain in place over coming weeks in a demissionary capacity, although will continue to make decisions on coronavirus-related policy.
  • Minister of Economic Affairs Eric Wiebes has resigned effective immediately.


