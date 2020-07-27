According to a survey conducted by the ANWB union (Royal Dutch Touring Club), 67% of Dutchies want to continue working from home even after the crisis ends.

This comes as three in five working people that want to continue working from home for at least two or more days, reports RTL Nieuws.

The union considers that employers need to accommodate this shift by developing an official work-at-home policy. That way, it will also solve traffic congestion problems. By doing so, people can also travel more comfortably without delay.

Representative sample

The AWNB has stated that they have conducted their research on a representative sample for the whole Dutch population. Among other findings, 21% of respondents stated that they would like to go to the office every day of the working week. On the other hand, 67% of Dutchies, who already had experience working at home, would prefer to keep it that way. The survey also showed that 71% of respondents believe that the option to work from home more depends entirely on the attitude and policy of their employers. Furthermore, 57% of the respondents wore sweatpants or less while working from home (this was not part of the survey, but it’s safe to assume).

Feature Image: Free-Photos/Pixabay