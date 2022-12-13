Make a wish! See the largest meteor shower of the year in the Netherlands

NewsEnvironmentWeather
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Stunning-photo-of-Geminid-meteor-shower-in-the-night-sky
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/107459506/stock-photo-geminid-meteor-in-the-night.html

Calling all stargazers and astronomy lovers! On December 14, the biggest meteor shower of the year, also known as the Geminids meteor shower, will peak in the skies over the Netherlands. ✨

The shower is set to reach its highest point on Wednesday night and will be visible until early Thursday morning. 

Up to 150 meteors are expected to be visible per hour, although weather conditions and the moonlight will make it trickier to spot them, reports NU.nl.

The Geminids explained

If you’re not sure what the Geminids are or what they mean, we’re here to explain! 🙋

The Geminids meteor shower coincides with the Gemini constellation, highlighting the annual astronomical calendar, which comes every December. December really is a special month!

Between 3 AM and 4 AM on the morning of December 14, you’ll be able to watch the meteor shower at its peak, being able to see around 120 meteors per hour! 😲 

Since not everyone wants to wake up so early, you should be able to spot a few showers during the day and during the weekend as well. 

How to see them

Here are some tips to get you prepared to see such beauty! Your best chance of catching glimpses of the shower is to try to head out of the city and find somewhere that doesn’t have much light pollution, such as a national park or sky areas. 

The golden rule is this: the less light pollution around you, the more likely you’ll see the shooting stars. 

This is what you are looking out for: meteors tend to be bold, white, and, more than anything, they’re quick. 

You won’t need any binoculars or telescopes, but experts suggest setting aside at least an hour of stargazing to get your eyes used to the darkness. 

Patience is key when spotting the meteors: watch the night sky for 15-20 minutes for a chance to catch them. 

Who is heading out of the city this year to see the meteor shower? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

