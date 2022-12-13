Make a wish! See the largest meteor shower of the year in the Netherlands

Calling all stargazers and astronomy lovers! On December 14, the biggest meteor shower of the year, also known as the Geminids meteor shower, will peak in the skies over the Netherlands. ✨

The shower is set to reach its highest point on Wednesday night and will be visible until early Thursday morning.

Up to 150 meteors are expected to be visible per hour, although weather conditions and the moonlight will make it trickier to spot them, reports NU.nl.

The Geminids explained

If you’re not sure what the Geminids are or what they mean, we’re here to explain! 🙋

The Geminids meteor shower coincides with the Gemini constellation, highlighting the annual astronomical calendar, which comes every December. December really is a special month!

Between 3 AM and 4 AM on the morning of December 14, you’ll be able to watch the meteor shower at its peak, being able to see around 120 meteors per hour! 😲

Since not everyone wants to wake up so early, you should be able to spot a few showers during the day and during the weekend as well.

PASS IT ON: The Geminids Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday night through the predawn hours of December 14th. Up to 100 meteors will be possible per hour! #MeteorShower #Space pic.twitter.com/UVtWBDWpgH — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) December 10, 2022

How to see them

Here are some tips to get you prepared to see such beauty! Your best chance of catching glimpses of the shower is to try to head out of the city and find somewhere that doesn’t have much light pollution, such as a national park or sky areas.

The golden rule is this: the less light pollution around you, the more likely you’ll see the shooting stars.

This is what you are looking out for: meteors tend to be bold, white, and, more than anything, they’re quick.

You won’t need any binoculars or telescopes, but experts suggest setting aside at least an hour of stargazing to get your eyes used to the darkness.

Patience is key when spotting the meteors: watch the night sky for 15-20 minutes for a chance to catch them.

