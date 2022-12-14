Winter is here! The first official ice day hits the Netherlands

It’s time to grab those skates and enjoy the ice and cry over the energy bills — the winter is officially here! ❄️

Yesterday was the first ice day in De Bilt, with the highest temperature rising to a mere -1.4 degrees.

This is earlier than average for this time of year; usually, the hardcore winter only comes to the Netherlands after Christmas, around December 27, according to NU.nl.

READ MORE | Ice-skating rinks in the Netherlands: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, and beyond

Freezing temperatures in the next days

We’re looking at frost, ice, and bone-chilling air! The temperature rises slightly on Wednesday morning, but it will stay below zero. 🥶

While the weather is perfect for ice skating, only the northwestern coastal area has a chance of having some snow. The northern part of the Netherlands will be sunny, with stronger winds.

While the center of the country will be even cooler with many veil clouds. Most of the country will remain dry, so we won’t use our sled on the nonexisting Dutch hills.

It’s time to ice skate!

In the Netherlands, it’s pretty rare when the weather freezes for more than 24 hours. On average, there are only about six ice days per year, so if you are into skating, your chance to shine is near! 🥶⛸️

READ MORE: Ice-skating rinks in the Netherlands: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, and beyond

In the past years, there were fewer and fewer days when people could enjoy a really cold winter.

Last year, the country didn’t get warmer than -0.6 degrees for seven days in a row, while in the previous few years, there were no ice days at all.

Are you planning to ice skate this year? Tell us in the comments!