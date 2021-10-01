Man arrested for attempted arson attack in the Dutch parliament

Every day, tourists, locals, and politicians alike walk through the cobbled courtyard of the Dutch parliament. Even in light of the recent news of plotted attacks on Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Binnenhof is usually quite calm.

The keyword above being “usually.” Because yesterday evening a man tried to set fire to himself within the Binnenhof — you read that right. 😳

It seems he also tried to set fire to several doors, amongst others that of the Ridderzaal and the Council of State. While unsuccessful in getting a big fire going, traces of flames can be seen on the wooden doors.

Known to the police

The man was arrested and will be questioned today, reports the NOS.

While nothing is known about his motive, the police clarify that he’s known to them for exhibiting confused behaviour.

Op het #Binnenhof is vanavond een man aangehouden die probeerde brand te stichten en zichzelf iets aan te doen. De man is bij de politie bekend vanwege verward gedrag. Tijdens zijn aanhouding raakte een agent lichtgewond. De man is op het bureau ingesloten. — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) September 30, 2021 “Tonight, a man was arrested in the #Binnenhof for trying to set fire to himself. The man is known to the police for confused behaviour. One officer suffered minor injuries during his arrest. The man is held in custody at the police station.”

For more news about the Netherlands, follow DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image: zeferli/Depositphotos