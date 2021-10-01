The Netherlands is donating 27 million vaccines abroad

Starting from October, The Netherlands will be donating 27 million vaccines to countries around the world! 🌍

The Netherlands will be donating vaccines to Covax, the UN system for distributing vaccines around the world — according to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Sport.

The goal is to increase the vaccination rate worldwide to reduce infections and prevent the virus from mutating.

1.5 million vaccines have already been donated by the Netherlands to Indonesia, Suriname, Cape Verde, and more. In the coming weeks, 3.5 million more doses will be donated specifically to Indonesia. 💉

The Dutch Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, says that this year, they want to donate as many vaccines abroad (27 million) as have been used in the Netherlands (25 million).

The new motto about donating vaccines in the Netherlands is, “Get one, give one.” 🤝

So will there be any vaccines left in the Netherlands?

Absolutely! The Netherlands will hold onto approximately 4 million vaccines for those who have not yet been vaccinated and for immunocompromised people who need a third shot. They also are keeping some for a potential future booster.

The Netherlands will also receive an additional reserved stock of vaccines.

What do you think about The Netherlands donating 27 million vaccines abroad? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: bolchonock/Depositphotos