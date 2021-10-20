Homeless man dies after teenagers push him in front of tram in The Hague

A 39-year-old homeless man was hit and killed by a tram at the Anthony Fokkersingel stop in The Hague on Monday evening. According to eye-witnesses, he was pushed.

The accident was reported by two 15-year old boys and an 18-year-old who later turned themselves into the police, reports NU.nl.

One suspect already turned himself in on Monday evening and the two others showed up at the station Tuesday morning.

Extensive investigation

The three suspects are being detained by the police and are only allowed contact with their lawyers. They are being investigated on the basis of witness statements that suggest the three young people pushed the man in front of the tram.

The man died on the spot.

Update: het slachtoffer blijkt een 39-jarige man zonder vaste woon- of verblijfplaats. https://t.co/zvk4NaGKBx — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) October 19, 2021 Tweet: “Update: the victim was a 39/year-old man without a fixed place of residence or stay.” and “We are conducting an extensive investigation into the death of a man who was hit by a tram Monday evening on the Rijkswijkse Landingslaan. In the meantime, three subjects have reported themselves.”

The police are conducting an extensive investigation into the matter and the tram driver, as well as other witnesses, are being offered help.

