Penis plant comes to bloom for first time in 24 years — smells like ‘rotting flesh’

All hail the penis plant gods! After a 24 year wait, Hortus Botanicus in Leiden is celebrating the possible bloom of a very rare plant — that just happens to look like a penis. 🍆

It’s not us that’s making the penile comparison either — the plant Amorphophallus decus-silvae literally has “phallus” in the name.

And people with penises, if you feel underappreciated right now, know this: plant experts say that this is likely only the third time a plant of this species has flowered in Europe, with the last bloom occurring in 1997. Echt!

The plant requires very specific conditions that a volunteer managed to provide. Image: Hortus Botanicus Leiden

Does size really matter?

Now for the big question: length. The flower bud popped up in mid-September but has already swelled to a two-meter-long stem, and an inflorescence (blossom) of another half a meter.

Feel intimidated? Remember: it’s how you use it that counts. ✌️

Beautiful — but smells disgusting

But fair warning: don’t go sniffing this penis plant. Reports say that, despite its phallic beauty, the flowering plant smells like…um…rotting flesh. 😷

Flies, however, love the scent and flock in masses to the plant. That’s not really our thing, but to each their own, right?

You should see his big brother

If you find this baby impressive, you’ll love to know that Amorphophallus decus-silvae is closely related to the Amorphophallus titanium — or giant penis plant. Aw, now we’re disappointed!

Would you go see the penis plant in all its glory? Tell us in the comments below!