Manhunt for ‘very dangerous’ Dutchman (21) after double murder in Italy

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-italian-carabinieri-police-manhunt
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/carabinieri-italia.html?filter=all&qview=457982548

Police in northern Italy are on high alert looking for a 21-year-old Dutchman suspected of stabbing two other people while on holiday.

The Dutchman, who is believed to have psychological problems, is suspected of stabbing his own father and a family friend to death in the Italian town of Montaldo di Mondovì.

Italian police are searching for the suspect between houses and farms, reports the NOS. They warn residents in the area to be wary and report any sightings.

A guest on holiday

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the Dutch suspect was a guest at the house of his father’s friend. An argument broke out where it is alleged that he attacked his father with a knife. The latter died from the injuries.

While trying to intervene, the 60-year-old owner of the house was also seriously injured. He later died in a hospital in Turin.

An extensive manhunt

The suspect is believed to have run off into a nearby forest. A helicopter was used for a long time in an attempt to find the suspect after he fled, and dozens of police officers are still searching for him.

The manhunt is continuing through the heavily wooded area of Montaldo di Mondovì and the surrounding villages of Roburent, Monastero di Vasco, San Giacomo di Roburent and Vicoforte.

The suspect is about 1.75 meters tall, and is wearing shorts and a shirt. Police are urging people to call 112 if they see him.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

