Travelling to or from Amsterdam this summer? You’ll need to ditch your car, here’s why

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Commuters living in or near Amsterdam, beware: you’ll want to avoid taking the A10 — or routes that feed into it — due to massive traffic jams. 😬

The A10 ring around Amsterdam is one of the busiest highways in the Netherlands, and the Rijkswaterstaat (the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management) is currently working on improving its accessibility.

A side effect of this scheduled maintenance is frustratingly long traffic jams — some even stretching up to a whopping 18 kilometres.

What are possible solutions for commuters?

According to traffic psychologist Gerard Tertoolen, in conversation RTL Nieuws: “The bicycle is often a real alternative, especially in this weather.”

Not a big fan of biking? The bus is another excellent option, though you’ll likely need to factor in longer travel times.

For how long, you ask? The work is expected to continue throughout the summer.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
