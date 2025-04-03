BREAKING: Car and man on fire in middle of Dam Square

Another shocking event has taken place in Dam Square as a car, with its driver inside, caught fire. The police suspect intent.

The driver is injured, and medical assistance was provided.

A public ordeal

A car caught fire next to the Dam Square National Monument in Amsterdam. The driver was seen exiting, still in flames.

The fire started after an explosion in the car, a considerable number of people were watching nearby.

“My eyes happened to be focused on Dam Square and then I saw that little car that was almost against the monument. A few seconds later I heard a bang. It was quickly clear that it was intentional,” one witness told the NOS.

The police and the fire department arrived quickly to put out the fire.

The footage included in this article might be distressing to some viewers.

Heftige beelden van de Dam pic.twitter.com/VU2qYsT549— Marijn Schrijver (@schrijver) April 3, 2025

VIDEO: Man steekt voertuig (rode auto), en daarmee zichzelf, in brand op De Dam in Amsterdam. Beelden kunnen als schokkend worden ervaren. pic.twitter.com/yuPCOiSBhd— Max Joling (@MaxJoling) April 3, 2025

Stay up to date on the latest happenings in Dam Square below.