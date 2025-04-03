BREAKING: Car and man on fire in middle of Dam Square

An investigation is underway.

NewsCrime
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Last updated
1 minute read
a-composite-image-of-the-dam-square-in-amsterdam-and-police-tape
Image: DutchReview

Another shocking event has taken place in Dam Square as a car, with its driver inside, caught fire. The police suspect intent.

The driver is injured, and medical assistance was provided.

A public ordeal

A car caught fire next to the Dam Square National Monument in Amsterdam. The driver was seen exiting, still in flames.

The fire started after an explosion in the car, a considerable number of people were watching nearby.

“My eyes happened to be focused on Dam Square and then I saw that little car that was almost against the monument. A few seconds later I heard a bang. It was quickly clear that it was intentional,” one witness told the NOS.

The police and the fire department arrived quickly to put out the fire.

The footage included in this article might be distressing to some viewers.

Stay up to date on the latest happenings in Dam Square below.

Previous article
It’s terrace weather! Up to 22 degrees forecast for these Dutch regions 
Next article
What are your rights as an international working in the Netherlands? We asked the experts
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

It’s terrace weather! Up to 22 degrees forecast for these Dutch regions 

The Dutch skies are slaying today, and we’re living for it. After what felt like a never-ending greyscale saga, spring...
Federica Marconi -

Latest posts

Minimum wage in the Netherlands in 2025: The ultimate guide

Simone Jacobs - 0
Knowing what the minimum wage is in the Netherlands and how it works is important for you to know when you start working in the Netherlands.

What are your rights as an international working in the Netherlands? We asked the experts

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
When moving to a new country, there are a lot of things you may not think about at first — even though they will...

It’s terrace weather! Up to 22 degrees forecast for these Dutch regions 

Federica Marconi - 1
The Dutch skies are slaying today, and we’re living for it. After what felt like a never-ending greyscale saga, spring has finally strutted into...

It's happening