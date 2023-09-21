🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

FeaturedLiving in the NetherlandsFinancial

What is minimum wage in the Netherlands in 2023? All you need to know

Get paid what you deserve 💰

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs

Considering the minimum wage in the Netherlands and how your potential salary compares is essential before you accept a job offer in the Netherlands.

But first, you have to know what minimum wage is, how it works, and if it’s even enough for you.  

Here’s the quick guide to the minimum wage in the Netherlands for 2023. 

Minimum wage in the Netherlands as of July 1, 2023

We all know the prices of everything rarely stay the same — the cost of your favourite biertje will always increase. 

However, that’s why the government re-evaluates and adjusts the minimum wage every six months. 

So, how does the minimum wage stand at the moment? Here’s the gross minimum wage of the Netherlands as of July 1, 2023. 👇

Age (years)Minimum wage per monthMinimum wage per weekMinimum wage per day
21 and older€1,995€460.40€92.08
20€1,596€368.30€73.66
19€1,197€276.25€55.25
18€997.50€230.20€46.04
17€788.05€181.85€36.37
16€688.30€158.85€31.77
15€598.50€138.10€27.62

Minimum wage for the Highly Skilled Migrant Visa

If you are a Highly Skilled Migrant who is living and working in the Netherlands, you get a stack of benefits — including your salary. 

READ MORE | Can I work in the Netherlands? Complete guide to work permits and visas to land a Dutch job

Your employer has to pay you a minimum wage that’s higher than the normal minimum wage to meet the requirements for your permit. 

Here’s how much you need to earn for a Highly Skilled Migrant Visa. 👇

Type of Highly Skilled MigrantGross minimum wage per month
Reduced salary criterion€2,631
Younger than 30 years€3,672
30 years or older€5,008

How does minimum wage work in the Netherlands?

Living in the Netherlands has many benefits — bike-friendliness, great work-life balance, and all the stroopwafels you can fit in your mouth. 

While the Netherlands also has the second-highest minimum wage in Europe, some things can be confusing to understand about wages.

A-diverse-group-of-people-working-in-office-minimum-wage-in-the-netherlands
Many people in the Netherlands have shorter work weeks. Image: Freepik

Dutch law does not state one hourly minimum wage because the length of work weeks can differ. 

Instead, there is a monthly minimum wage that companies have to pay their full-time employees so that they can feel safe and secure in their employment contracts.

READ MORE | Finding a job in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide [2023]

You should know: Volunteers, interns, apprentices, and freelancers do not have to be paid minimum wage in the Netherlands.

Gross pay and net pay

You might be a bit bewildered when you get paid, and the amount that lands in your bank account is substantially less than what you were expecting. 

Why is this? It’s because the minimum wage is your gross pay (bruto salaris). You’ll still be taxed and have other deductions on that amount. The amount you receive in your account is your net pay (netto salaris).

Number of hours in a full working week in the Netherlands

So you know about some perks of working in the Netherlands, such as the weekly borrel and the lack of hierarchy, and now all about the minimum wage. 

READ MORE | 11 jobs that are so Dutch they could only exist in the Netherlands

Do you know how many hours you have to work to receive minimum wage for a full-time job, though? A full working week in the Netherlands usually has 36, 38, or 40 hours

It differs depending on the position and industry, but any of the above is considered working full-time. 

READ MORE | 7 things you need as a freelancer in the Netherlands

Not everyone works full-time, though. The Dutch love their work-life balance, so many people in the Netherlands have four-day work weeks. 

photograph-of-a-relaxed-woman-with-a-laptop-working-remotely-minimum-wage-netherlands-2023
Work-life balance is important in the Netherlands, making days less stressful. Image: Freepik

In 2022, the average weekly working hours in the Netherlands was just 30 hours. That leaves more time to sit on terrasjes sipping wine. 🍷

Average salaries in the Netherlands

While the Netherlands is one of the world’s best-paying countries, the amount you get paid depends on the type of wage you earn, the industry you work in, years of experience and other factors.

READ MORE | How to land a sponsored job in the Netherlands [2023 guide]

The average salary in the Netherlands for 2022 was around €35,000 per year, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS)

However, when looking for a job in the Netherlands, it’s good to remember that, like with everything, average is not what everyone gets. There are always lower salaries and higher salaries, natuurlijk.

If you’re wondering how your salary compares to others your age, check out the average yearly salary for different age groups. 👇

Age group (years)Average yearly salary 
15-19€5,530
20-24€18,740
25-29€34,300
30-34€42,430
35-39€46,890
40-44€49,960
45-49€51,850
50-54€52,090
55-59€50,330
60-64€47,350
65+€26,060

Helaas, in 2022, there was also a gender pay gap of 34.7% in the Netherlands. Men earned an average of €47,930 per year, while women earned €31,290. 

Luckily, the gender pay gap is decreasing every year. Hoera for equal pay! (Well, at least sometime in the near future, we hope. 😉)

What do you think of the minimum wage in the Netherlands? Do you think it’s high enough? Tell us in the comments!

Minimum wage in the Netherlands in 2023: Frequently asked questions

The average job in the Netherlands pays around €20.21 per hour or €35,000 per year. The minimum wage for individuals over the age of 21 is equivalent to €11.51 per hour.

As of July 1, the minimum wage in the Netherlands is €1,995 per month for workers over the age of 21 years old.

The minimum wage in the Netherlands is re-evaluated and adjusted every six months. From July 2023, the annual minimum wage is €23,940.

A good salary is one that allows you to pay for all your necessities and still live comfortably (wine drinking and holidays included). That’s why it’s a good idea to know how much you can expect to spend to have the type of lifestyle you want and base the salary you want on that. A gross salary of around €3,000 is quite good and would put you in the top 30% of earners in the Netherlands.

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
At these Dutch banks, you can open an account BEFORE getting a BSN
Next article
The Dutch mindset: 5 secrets to the Dutchies’ happiness
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Household

8 things to know about getting Dutch internet

Whether you’re moving to or within the Netherlands, you’ll have to be ready to set up your utilities and home...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -
Buying

7 questions answered about getting a Dutch mortgage in 2023

So you finally decided to buy a house in the Netherlands instead of renting. Congrats! That’s a big move —...
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 -
Lifestyle

The Dutch mindset: 5 secrets to the Dutchies’ happiness

The Dutch have the reputation of being one of the happiest nations in the world. But why? Is it the...
Marianne Lalande -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Household

8 things to know about getting Dutch internet

Whether you’re moving to or within the Netherlands, you’ll have to be ready to set up your utilities and home...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Dutch public transport WILL NOT get more expensive in 2024: here’s why

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Our prayers have been answered! The House of Representatives has seen the light and decided to cancel the planned fare increase for Dutch train,...

8 things to know about getting Dutch internet

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Whether you’re moving to or within the Netherlands, you’ll have to be ready to set up your utilities and home essentials — a.k.a. the...

7 questions answered about getting a Dutch mortgage in 2023

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 10
So you finally decided to buy a house in the Netherlands instead of renting. Congrats! That’s a big move — especially in 2023. Now...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.