What is minimum wage in the Netherlands in 2023? All you need to know

Considering the minimum wage in the Netherlands and how your potential salary compares is essential before you accept a job offer in the Netherlands.

But first, you have to know what minimum wage is, how it works, and if it’s even enough for you.

Here’s the quick guide to the minimum wage in the Netherlands for 2023.

Minimum wage in the Netherlands as of July 1, 2023

We all know the prices of everything rarely stay the same — the cost of your favourite biertje will always increase.

However, that’s why the government re-evaluates and adjusts the minimum wage every six months.

So, how does the minimum wage stand at the moment? Here’s the gross minimum wage of the Netherlands as of July 1, 2023. 👇

Age (years) Minimum wage per month Minimum wage per week Minimum wage per day 21 and older €1,995 €460.40 €92.08 20 €1,596 €368.30 €73.66 19 €1,197 €276.25 €55.25 18 €997.50 €230.20 €46.04 17 €788.05 €181.85 €36.37 16 €688.30 €158.85 €31.77 15 €598.50 €138.10 €27.62

Minimum wage for the Highly Skilled Migrant Visa

If you are a Highly Skilled Migrant who is living and working in the Netherlands, you get a stack of benefits — including your salary.

Your employer has to pay you a minimum wage that’s higher than the normal minimum wage to meet the requirements for your permit.

Here’s how much you need to earn for a Highly Skilled Migrant Visa. 👇

Type of Highly Skilled Migrant Gross minimum wage per month Reduced salary criterion €2,631 Younger than 30 years €3,672 30 years or older €5,008

How does minimum wage work in the Netherlands?

Living in the Netherlands has many benefits — bike-friendliness, great work-life balance, and all the stroopwafels you can fit in your mouth.

While the Netherlands also has the second-highest minimum wage in Europe, some things can be confusing to understand about wages.

Many people in the Netherlands have shorter work weeks. Image: Freepik

Dutch law does not state one hourly minimum wage because the length of work weeks can differ.

Instead, there is a monthly minimum wage that companies have to pay their full-time employees so that they can feel safe and secure in their employment contracts.

You should know: Volunteers, interns, apprentices, and freelancers do not have to be paid minimum wage in the Netherlands.

Gross pay and net pay

You might be a bit bewildered when you get paid, and the amount that lands in your bank account is substantially less than what you were expecting.

Why is this? It’s because the minimum wage is your gross pay (bruto salaris). You’ll still be taxed and have other deductions on that amount. The amount you receive in your account is your net pay (netto salaris).

Number of hours in a full working week in the Netherlands

So you know about some perks of working in the Netherlands, such as the weekly borrel and the lack of hierarchy, and now all about the minimum wage.

Do you know how many hours you have to work to receive minimum wage for a full-time job, though? A full working week in the Netherlands usually has 36, 38, or 40 hours.

It differs depending on the position and industry, but any of the above is considered working full-time.

Not everyone works full-time, though. The Dutch love their work-life balance, so many people in the Netherlands have four-day work weeks.

Work-life balance is important in the Netherlands, making days less stressful. Image: Freepik

In 2022, the average weekly working hours in the Netherlands was just 30 hours. That leaves more time to sit on terrasjes sipping wine. 🍷

Average salaries in the Netherlands

While the Netherlands is one of the world’s best-paying countries, the amount you get paid depends on the type of wage you earn, the industry you work in, years of experience and other factors.

The average salary in the Netherlands for 2022 was around €35,000 per year, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

However, when looking for a job in the Netherlands, it’s good to remember that, like with everything, average is not what everyone gets. There are always lower salaries and higher salaries, natuurlijk.

If you’re wondering how your salary compares to others your age, check out the average yearly salary for different age groups. 👇

Age group (years) Average yearly salary 15-19 €5,530 20-24 €18,740 25-29 €34,300 30-34 €42,430 35-39 €46,890 40-44 €49,960 45-49 €51,850 50-54 €52,090 55-59 €50,330 60-64 €47,350 65+ €26,060

Helaas, in 2022, there was also a gender pay gap of 34.7% in the Netherlands. Men earned an average of €47,930 per year, while women earned €31,290.

Luckily, the gender pay gap is decreasing every year. Hoera for equal pay! (Well, at least sometime in the near future, we hope. 😉)

What do you think of the minimum wage in the Netherlands? Do you think it’s high enough? Tell us in the comments!

Minimum wage in the Netherlands in 2023: Frequently asked questions