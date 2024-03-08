It’s a Friday, it’s sunny, and nothing could possibly go wrong today… right? Wrong, say the NS and ProRail.

We apologise in advance to all commuters, but the NS expects “significant adjustments” to the timetable on various rail routes around Schiphol today.

Just how significant is “significant”? Well, as a ProRail spokesperson tells the NOS, around one hundred trains will be cancelled between the hours of 5:20 AM and 3:15 PM.

As such, this timetable adjustment will not only affect Schiphol, but almost the entire Randstad, too.

But… why?

The reason for this Friday morning mess? Rail work, of course.

Over the past two weeks, ProRail has been renewing some tracks around Schiphol Airport.

Among other things, the workers have replaced switches in the railway tunnel and checked the lighting and technical installations to make sure everything works smoothly.

This is all part of bigger renovation work being done on the Schiphol tunnel. 👇

The only problem? Since no trains have run over the tracks for the past two weeks, ProRail cannot immediately let normal trains run over them.

Instead, they’ll need to remove the rust from the rails — and that’s what’s happening today.

