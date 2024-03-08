One hundred trains to be cancelled around the Randstad today: here’s what we know

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Image: Depositphotos

It’s a Friday, it’s sunny, and nothing could possibly go wrong today… right? Wrong, say the NS and ProRail.

We apologise in advance to all commuters, but the NS expects “significant adjustments” to the timetable on various rail routes around Schiphol today.

Just how significant is “significant”? Well, as a ProRail spokesperson tells the NOS, around one hundred trains will be cancelled between the hours of 5:20 AM and 3:15 PM.

As such, this timetable adjustment will not only affect Schiphol, but almost the entire Randstad, too.

But… why?

The reason for this Friday morning mess? Rail work, of course.

Over the past two weeks, ProRail has been renewing some tracks around Schiphol Airport.

Among other things, the workers have replaced switches in the railway tunnel and checked the lighting and technical installations to make sure everything works smoothly.

This is all part of bigger renovation work being done on the Schiphol tunnel. 👇

The only problem? Since no trains have run over the tracks for the past two weeks, ProRail cannot immediately let normal trains run over them.

Instead, they’ll need to remove the rust from the rails — and that’s what’s happening today.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
14 forward-thinking things Dutch people do
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

