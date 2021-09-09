13 forward-thinking things Dutch people do

Throughout history, the Dutch have encouraged innovation, development, and creativity in many arenas.

In fact, the Netherlands is world-renowned for being progressive! So, naturally, we’ve compiled a list for you of the most forward-thinking things Dutchies do. 😉

1. Ban single-use plastics

This is a big one! As of July 2021, The Netherlands banned the production, import, and sale of almost all single-use plastics in line with the EU’s Single-Use Plastics (SUP) guidelines.

From cutlery and Q-tips, to balloons, these items were all outlawed (although stores are allowed to sell their current stocks). Want to make things even better? There’s also a 90% collection target in sight for plastic bottles to be tackled next by 2029! ♻

2. Power transport hubs with the sun

The Netherlands may not see a lot of sunny days — even in the summer — but the Dutch sure are fans of solar-powering their methods of transportation! Tilburg built a super slick solar-powered bus station while Delft Zuid and ProRail are building the Netherlands’ first fully solar-powered train station. ☀

Yep, you read that right. Dutch innovation, baby. Image: CreativeNature/Depositphotos

3. Rehabilitate criminals rather than imprisoning them

Ter beschikking stelling (TBS) which translates into “detention under hospital orders” means criminals within the Dutch system are rehabilitated in order to reintegrate into society instead of being locked up for their entire sentence.

The Dutch prison system aims at resolving criminals’ psychiatric problems as part of the sentence, rather than focusing on punishment methods only. The result? Far more forward-looking verdicts overall. 👩‍⚖️

4. Lead the way for same-sex marriage

In the spirit of Dutch tolerance, let’s not forget that the biggest gesture of all! That’s when the Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage on April 1, 2001. This step has led to Amsterdam having the biggest share of same-sex marriages, with 45 in every 1,000 married couples being gay.🌈

Flaunt that pride in Amsterdam boat parade. Image: Anna Biasoli/Unsplash

5. Offer an at-home nurse to new mothers

Kraamzorg is a postnatal benefit for mothers in the Netherlands, where a nurse will be available to new mothers for up to a week after their baby’s arrival. The nurse will offer help with baby-related tasks. This is a forward-thinking move on the Dutchies’ side to support new mothers and help them get back on their feet as soon as possible. 🍼

6. Tell people exactly what they think

Yup, it’s that infamous Dutch directness, where you can be asked “Does that upset you?” on a whim if it seems like you’re unhappy. The Dutch are mad efficient, so they don’t waste time beating around the bush. Instead, they’ll tell you exactly what they’re thinking, no matter how rude or abrasive it might be.📢

7. Recognise how important bees are

Whether the Dutchies do this for the environmental impact or just to ultimately train the bees to sniff diseases, with their futuristic vision, the Dutch understood the bee’s crucial role in pollination and food supplies long before it was cool. From building bee-friendly bus stops to upkeeping a bee census, Dutchies sure are buzzing with nothing but love for the little things. 🐝

We’re sure you can smell this picture of Dutch lavender too, thanks to bees. Image: Dim Hou/Unsplash

8. Give people the right to die

The Netherlands pioneered being the first country to legalize euthanasia back in 2002.

Ever since, people with a terminal or imminently life-ending illness have the right to be able to die with dignity. Naturally, this is heavily regulated: patients will have to discuss their decision with their physician and the physician will have to follow a list of protocols before they honour the patient’s wish. 👨‍⚕️👩‍⚕️‍

️9. Flip old buildings into new spaces

Dutchies are masters of DIY — their bigger projects involve giving old buildings a makeover into a modern shape! In Utrecht, a 1924 post office was reconstructed into a modern library, and similarly, a 13 century Maastricht church was turned into a magical bookstore. 📚

This church has welcomed a new flock of booklovers! Image: Bert Kaufmann/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

The previously old building of LocHal in Tilburg was also transformed into a spectacular new library which was recognised as World Building of the Year.🏆

10. Be masters of 3D printing

Maybe it’s the DIY in Dutch blood, or maybe it’s just downright genius creativity — but to 3D print oxygen valves, steel bridges, and even houses is over the top forward-thinking by the Dutch. 🖱



Opening of world’s first 3D-printed bridge Image: MX3D_Bridge_Opening_YourMajestyTheQueenMaxima_ByAdriaandeGroot/supplied.

11. Choose cycling and public transport over cars

There’s cycling and then there’s Dutch cycling — a skill that’s in a whole different league. But whether you’re a bicycle person or more of a pedestrian on foot 🚶‍♂️you’ll realize that the Dutch almost always weigh in favour of ANY transportation method that doesn’t involve moving in a personal car.

12. Ban diesel vehicles from city centres

What’s the best way to keep Dutch cities’ air clean? Get rid of anything diesel!

The Netherlands has introduced milieuzones, meaning that diesel cars, motorbikes, and trucks can’t enter designated areas — making the air cleaner and fresher to breathe. 🧘‍♀️🌱

13. Take work-life balance seriously

The data supports it 📉 The Netherlands ranks top in the world for its work-life balance according to the OECD Better Life Index.

In a fast-paced world, steering society away from workaholism isn’t an easy task to achieve! But when a country enlists burnout, moving, or even taking an exam as pressing reasons for work leave, then you know the Dutch are looking ahead into the people’s future.

A good mind and soul balance is not a luxury item. Image: Mor Shani/Unsplash

So as this list comes to an end, we give Dutchies a super 4.5 stars for their forward-thinking — but we left half a star out because there’s always room for more! 😉



What other forward-thinking things do Dutch people do? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Jorge Franganillo/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0