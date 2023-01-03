Mastercard to replace Maestro debit cards in the Netherlands in 2023

Mastercard just announced its decision to phase out Maestro debit cards in 2023, and here’s what that means for you and your geldje (money). 💳

From mid-2023, Maestro-branded debit cards will no longer be available, reports Betaalvereniging Nederland (the Dutch payments association).

Why are Maestro debit cards being given the boot?

Maestro debit cards don’t allow customers to pay for products at shops outside of Europe, and even online payments must be facilitated via the online payment system iDeal.

READ MORE | Transaction declined: why don’t my bank cards work in the Netherlands?

Maestro cardholders, therefore, are often left high and dry when attempting to pay for things abroad as their cards don’t allow them to pay in regular shops outside of Europe.

And, they haven’t usually got a credit card to fall back on (something that only 55% of Dutchies own).

The newer Visa Debit and Debit Mastercards that are currently in the process of being rolled out intend to fix these issues. (Better late than never, we guess! 🙌)

What does this mean for existing Maestro cardholders?

Fortunately, cardholders will not have to wrestle with the beast that is Dutch bureaucracy, as banks will automatically send them a new card sometime in the coming year.

Just over half of all shops in the Netherlands now accept Debit Mastercard and Visa Debit, so they also needn’t worry about being left unable to pay for their essentials whilst the new debit cards are in the process of being rolled out.

What do you think of Mastercard’s decision to get rid of Maestro cards? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Caught red-handed: man tries to steal gas but forgets he's in a diesel car
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

